How Jude Bellingham's England displays are shaping Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid plans

By Axel Clody | 01 Jul 2026 05:57

Three England matches at the World Cup, and Jude Bellingham has been named man of the match in two of them, against Ghana and in the victory over Panama.

The number 10, who arrived at the tournament without even being certain of a starting place, has already scored two goals and provided one assist, all of which proved decisive in securing England's passage through the group stage. That is not only excellent news for the Three Lions, but also for Real Madrid.

The midfielder cemented his place in the side from the very first match, scoring the goal that broke the deadlock against Croatia. After a goalless draw with Ghana, a game in which he insisted he did not deserve the man-of-the-match award, Bellingham was decisive once more with a goal and an assist in the 2-0 win over Panama.

Beyond his direct goal contributions, Bellingham has stood out for his intensity with and without the ball, leading the England squad for tackles (nine) and ground duels won (18).

His role on the pitch is another factor attracting attention — and exciting Real Madrid.

Bellingham thriving in a more advanced World Cup role

© Iconsport / John Angelillo / UPI / ABACAPRESS.COM

The 23-year-old has operated as the most advanced of England's three central midfielders in the first two matches, ahead of Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice. In the final group game, his position shifted closer to a number 8, alongside Morgan Rogers, with Anderson sitting deepest.

For Bellingham, that advanced positioning is the key to his outstanding form, in stark contrast to the underwhelming season he endured at Real Madrid in 2025-26. 'I do not think it is a confidence issue,' he explained after the Panama match. 'At Real Madrid, I play differently, a little deeper.'

'With England, I am a 10 or even a slightly more advanced 8. I do not care where I play on the field, the position. I always want to play well for my team.'

His freedom to push forward has been evident throughout the tournament. With Harry Kane frequently dropping deep to vacate the central striker's position, the number 10 has seized the opportunity to make runs into the box. It was exactly that movement that saw him receive possession on the right before restoring England's lead against Croatia.

Against Panama, he advanced down the left to meet a through ball before crossing for another Kane goal.

Mourinho wants to use him in the same role at Real Madrid

© Imago / Atlantico Press / Mario Vasa

That advanced midfield position is precisely what Jose Mourinho intends to implement at Real Madrid next season, according to Marca. As he did at Benfica, the Portuguese boss plans to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, with the England star operating as the number 10, ahead of two holding midfielders and behind Kylian Mbappe.

Marca reports that Bellingham is expected to become the link between midfield and attack, with the freedom to break lines, drop behind the striker and constantly threaten the opposition penalty area.

It was in a similar role, operating close to goal, that Bellingham played during his debut season at the Bernabeu, when he enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career with 23 goals. On that occasion, Carlo Ancelotti, having lost Karim Benzema, positioned him behind a front two of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

In that system, which at times shifted into something closer to a 4-4-2 with Bellingham on the left, Real Madrid won both the Champions League and La Liga. It is the outcome Mourinho dreams of replicating, despite the club having gone almost two years without a trophy, even though the context is now different and Bellingham may not find the same spaces to exploit given the presence of Mbappe.

In the meantime, the England midfielder is focused on driving his country into the last 16 of the World Cup. England face the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Wednesday.