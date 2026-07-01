Mexico 2-0 Ecuador: Hosts continue stunning World Cup run with four wins and zero goals conceded

By Axel Clody | 01 Jul 2026 05:12 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 05:30

Mexico put on a show for their supporters at the iconic Azteca Stadium on Tuesday evening. In the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup, the hosts swept aside Ecuador 2-0 to advance to the last 16 with minimal fuss for much of the contest.

A dominant first half saw Mexico open the scoring through a stunning strike from Julian Quinones. Shortly afterwards, the goalscorer turned provider, teeing up Raul Jimenez for another fine finish.

The hosts' impressive victory was built on two pillars: the ability to neutralise Ecuador's greatest strength and yet another chapter in what has been a remarkable tournament campaign.

How the match unfolded at the Azteca

Intensity and sheer determination from the Mexican side defined the first half.

It was virtually a one-sided affair, with two exceptions courtesy of John Yebboah, who struck the woodwork while the score was still goalless and later forced an outstanding save from Raul Rangel after the hosts had taken a two-goal lead.

Beyond those moments, Mexico were in complete control and came close to extending their advantage further through Jimenez and Gilberto Mora before the break.

With the lead secured, Mexico sat deeper in the second half. They almost added a third from a pair of corners, one of which saw Hernan Galindez produce a fine stop from a Cesar Montes header, but Ecuador enjoyed more of the ball without ever finding the gaps.

In the closing stages, Piero Hincapie was sent off for covering his mouth while directing abuse at an opponent.

It was a near-perfect display from the hosts at both ends of the pitch. A thoroughly deserved victory.

© Iconsport / Martin Zabala / Xinhua

One of the standout campaigns at the World Cup

Four matches, eight goals scored and none conceded. Dominant victories over South Africa, the Czech Republic and Ecuador, plus a harder-fought win against South Korea. Javier Aguirre's Mexico did not promise this much before the tournament, but they have proven on the pitch, roared on by their home support, that they are one of the most consistent sides in the competition.

To beat Ecuador, Mexico showed tactical courage. The South American side, boasting elite players such as Moises Caicedo, Willian Pacho and Hincapie, press aggressively in the attacking half, a reflection of manager Sebastian Beccacece's philosophy.

When that high press was triggered around the 20th minute to pressure the Mexican build-up, which had deliberately invited the press, Quinones dropped deep to offer support. Roberto Alvarado held firm and played a ball in behind for the forward, who exploited the exposed space at the back of the Ecuadorian defence to score.

Mexico also caused problems by forcing errors from Ecuador's attempts to play out from the back. Galindez resorted to several long clearances. From one of those, the hosts won the aerial duel, accelerated forward and Jimenez exchanged a one-two before finishing.

The victory was all the more complete because, having imposed themselves in the first half, Mexico chose to sit deep and did so effectively for the final 45 minutes, while still looking dangerous on the counter.

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Wu Wei

Can Mexico dream?

Mexico's flawless campaign deserves nothing but praise. At the same time, it is worth noting that they have not yet faced the strongest possible opposition at this World Cup. In the last 16, they could meet either England or the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who play on Wednesday at 18:00 UK time.

If it is the African side, Mexico would enter as favourites. Should it be England, the hosts would find themselves as underdogs for the first time in the tournament. In a World Cup that has already seen Paraguay eliminate Germany, it is not impossible to imagine the hosts upsetting the English.

The answers will come on Sunday at 22:00 UK time, once again at the Azteca. The Mexican supporters are promising another magnificent spectacle at a stadium where the hosts have never lost in a World Cup: eight victories and two draws in 10 matches, scoring 18 times and conceding just twice.