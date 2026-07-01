Mexico 2-0 Ecuador player ratings: Alvarado and Quinones star as hosts produce near-perfect display

By Axel Clody | 01 Jul 2026 05:27

Mexico are the seventh team to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup. With a commanding and authoritative display at the Azteca Stadium, the hosts swept aside a subdued Ecuador 2-0 on Tuesday evening to seal their place in the knockout rounds.

Mexico now await their next opponents, who will emerge from Wednesday's clash between England and the Democratic Republic of the Congo at 18:00 UK time.

Here are the player ratings from Mexico vs. Ecuador in the World Cup last-32 stage.

Mexico player ratings

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Wu Wei

GOALKEEPER

Raul Rangel – 8/10

Produced excellent saves from venomous Yeboah efforts and displayed outstanding composure in everything he did. A thoroughly assured performance from the Mexican goalkeeper.

DEFENDERS

Jorge Sanchez – 7/10

An absolute force down the right flank. Solid defensively, he provided width and an attacking outlet that proved crucial in establishing Mexican dominance down that side. Tireless work rate and commitment throughout.

Cesar Montes – 7/10

The leader of the Mexican defence, Montes delivered a composed display. Excellent in his distribution from the back, dominant in aerial duels and sharp in his ground-level interceptions. Came close to scoring with a header in the second half.

Johan Vasquez – 7/10

Jesus Gallardo – 6/10

Far from a poor performance, but among the five members of Mexico's defensive unit, he was the one who conceded the most space to the opposition. Nothing, however, that caused any genuine problems.

MIDFIELDERS

Erik Lira – 7/10

The engine of the Mexican midfield, Lira was responsible for initiating his side's attacks by receiving from the centre-backs. Dynamic and versatile, he distributed the ball well and was impeccable in his defensive work. Demonstrated superb reading of the game and excellent spatial awareness.

Gilberto Mora – 8/10

The jewel of Mexican football was one of the most influential players on the pitch. Elegant and courageous, the ball appeared glued to his feet. His personality and composure on the field were remarkable for a player of his age. Threaded excellent passes and through balls, and fired a venomous first-half shot that grazed the post. He played like a veteran.

Luis Romo – 7/10

Another highly involved figure in Mexico's attacking play. Operating centrally and down the left, Romo linked up well with his teammates and caused persistent problems for the Ecuadorian defence. Tireless both in attacking at pace and in pressing the ball-carrier.

FORWARDS

Roberto Alvarado – 8/10

Mexico's best player on the night. Showed tremendous composure on the ball and awareness in every action, whether in attack or in his combative defensive pressing. It was his through ball that set up the stunning Quinones opener which sparked the Mexican victory.

Julian Quinones – 8/10

It is no coincidence that he has been one of Mexico's standout performers at this World Cup. Explosive in attack with eye-catching power in his shooting, he scored yet another fine goal. A reliable outlet for his national team.

Raul Jimenez – 7/10

Performed his role well as Mexico's attacking reference point. He held the ball up, used his body effectively against the centre-backs and constantly created space for combination play. Showed his clinical finishing ability with a beautiful goal at the end of the first half.

SUBSTITUTES

Brian Gutierrez – 6/10

Santiago Gimenez – 7/10

Obed Vargas – 6/10

Orbelin Pineda – 6/10

Israel Reyes – N/A

Ecuador player ratings

© Iconsport / Felipe Mondino / Sipa USA

GOALKEEPER

Hernan Galindez – 5/10

DEFENDERS

Alan Franco – 4/10

Joel Ordonez – 3/10

A dreadful display from the Ecuador number 4. Nervous in possession and rash in his challenges and interceptions. Made a glaring error for the second Mexican goal by misplacing a pass in his own defensive third.

Willian Pacho – 3/10

Like his centre-back partner, Pacho endured a torrid evening. Poor in his passing, his positioning and his timing. Flustered throughout, he was easy prey for the Mexican forwards.

Piero Hincapie – 4/10

Struggled with and without the ball. While he did not make the same catastrophic errors as the centre-back pairing, Hincapie failed to show the defensive solidity that usually characterises his game. He was particularly vulnerable in transitions. To cap a difficult night, he was sent off in stoppage time for covering his mouth while directing comments at Santiago Gimenez.

MIDFIELDERS

Pedro Vite – 4/10

Looked lost on the pitch for long stretches. Failed to contribute to Ecuador's build-up play and was poor defensively. Consistently late in his duels and covering runs.

Moises Caicedo – 4/10

Like Vite, Caicedo was well below his best. He came nowhere close to exerting the influence he typically has on this Ecuador side. He was even outmuscled in physical contests, which is usually one of his greatest strengths.

John Yeboah – 6/10

Responsible for the two most dangerous moments, and perhaps the only threatening ones, that Ecuador produced all evening. He was denied by Rangel on both occasions but was one of the few bright spots for his side across the 90 minutes. At the very least, he caught the attention of the Mexican defence and gave their goalkeeper something to think about.

Nilson Angulo – 5/10

FORWARDS

Gonzalo Plata – 6/10

One of the few Ecuador players who tried something different. He did not hide from the game and attempted some driving runs, but without adequate support, he barely troubled the Mexican defensive structure.

Enner Valencia – 4/10

Eleven touches of the ball, no shots, no aerial or ground duels won. Well below the standard expected of him. He was virtually anonymous on the pitch and made life easy for the Mexican defenders.

SUBSTITUTES

Angelo Preciado – 5/10

Yaimar Medina – 5/10

Kevin Rodriguez – 6/10

Kendry Paez – 5/10

Jordy Caicedo – 5/10