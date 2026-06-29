Tuesday's World Cup predictions and previews including France vs. Sweden

By Matt Law | 30 Jun 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 30 Jun 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes France's clash with Sweden, and a contest between Mexico and Ecuador.

© Iconsport / Burt Granofsky, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

Dallas Stadium will be the backdrop for an enticing World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash on Tuesday, when Ivory Coast face Norway.

Les Elephants qualified by finishing second behind Germany in Group E, while the Vikings progressed as runners-up behind France in Group I.

We say: Ivory Coast 1-2 Norway

Ivory Coast have the attacking talent in Diomande and Pepe to threaten Norway, who have struggled to keep clean sheets in recent months.

However, Haaland's clinical finishing and record of averaging more than one goal every game for the Vikings could see him drag his country through to the round of 16 in a narrow win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Ivory Coast vs. Norway, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

France will begin their World Cup knockout path on Tuesday, when they take on Sweden in the round of 32 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

After ending top of Group I with maximum points, Les Bleus are expected to advance deep into this summer's tournament, whereas Sweden's progression into the knockouts was only secured thanks to the nation finishing as one of the eight best third-ranked teams.

We say: France 3-1 Sweden

France come into the clash as favourites, and with their firepower up front, it is easy to see why many envisage a comfortable win.

Sweden have stars that are capable of hurting their opponents' defence, but it is difficult to picture their own backline being resilient enough to give themselves a chance of victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for France vs. Sweden, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Francisco Canedo / Xinhua

Three wins from three without conceding a single goal have given host nation Mexico the perfect platform heading into the knockout rounds, and Javier Aguirre’s side will look to extend that flawless run when Ecuador arrive at the Mexico City Stadium on Wednesday in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Aguirre’s side have been one of the standout hosts of this tournament so far, yet Ecuador will arrive with belief of their own after coming from behind to stun group winners Germany 2-1 in their final group fixture - a result that secured their place in the last 32 as one of the best third-placed sides.​​

We say: Mexico 2-1 Ecuador

Mexico’s momentum, home advantage and defensive solidity across the group stage make them clear favourites, but Ecuador have shown throughout this tournament that they are capable of producing when it matters most.

Beccacece’s side are unlikely to simply sit back and absorb pressure, given how they performed against Germany, and with Plata and Valencia capable of punishing any defensive lapse, Mexico are backed to win but not without being made to work for it in what should be a compelling last-32 tie.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mexico vs. Ecuador, including team news and possible lineups