Preview: Mexico vs Ecuador - prediction, team news, lineups | 2026 World Cup

By Aishat Akanni | 28 Jun 2026 16:20 , Last updated: 28 Jun 2026 16:29

Three wins from three without conceding a single goal have given host nation Mexico the perfect platform heading into the knockout rounds, and Javier Aguirre’s side will look to extend that flawless run when Ecuador arrive at the Mexico City Stadium on Wednesday in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Aguirre’s side have been one of the standout hosts of this tournament so far, yet Ecuador will arrive with belief of their own after coming from behind to stun group winners Germany 2-1 in their final group fixture - a result that secured their place in the last 32 as one of the best third-placed sides.​​

Match preview

Mexico have been imperious in the group stage, winning all three matches and keeping clean sheets throughout to top Group A with maximum points and six goals scored - a performance that has given the home nation and their supporters every reason to believe this could be a historic tournament run.

El Tri opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over South Africa in a match that featured three sendings off, with Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez on the scoresheet to set the tone.

A gritty 1-0 win over South Korea followed, before a commanding 3-0 victory over Czech in their final group outing sealed top spot convincingly.

Aguirre’s side are unbeaten in nine World Cup matches at their home stadium - with only two defeats at the venue, the most recent coming in a qualifier against Honduras in September 2013, and the atmosphere generated by 80,000-plus fans on home soil has proven to be a significant factor in their performances so far.

This is Aguirre’s third spell as Mexico coach, and his personal connection to this tournament venue adds another layer of significance - he appeared at the 1986 World Cup as a midfielder and managed El Tri at the 2002 edition, both of which produced two wins and a draw in the group stage, matching Mexico’s previous best group-stage return, a mark this squad has now surpassed.

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Ecuador, meanwhile, endured a turbulent group stage before ultimately securing their passage through as one of the best third-placed sides on four points from Group E.

Sebastian Beccacece’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast on matchday one, conceding a heartbreaking 90th-minute goal before being held to a goalless draw by Curacao despite registering 27 shots on goal, a result that left their qualification hopes hanging by a thread heading into the final round of fixtures.

The decisive moment came against Group E winners Germany, where Ecuador produced a heroic comeback to win 2-1.

Leroy Sane gave Germany the lead in the opening minutes, but Nilson Angulo equalised quickly before Gonzalo Plata struck the winner in the 77th minute to seal Ecuador’s place in the round of 32.

It marks only the second time in Ecuador’s history that they have advanced beyond the group stage, matching their achievement at the 2006 World Cup in Germany - when a side captained by Ivan Hurtado progressed alongside the hosts, only to fall 1-0 to England’s David Beckham free kick in the last 16.

The two nations have met 28 times previously, with Mexico winning 17, Ecuador four and seven ending in draws.

Their most recent encounter was a 1-1 draw in an international friendly in October 2025, and the only previous World Cup meeting between the sides came in the group stage of the 2002 tournament, where Mexico won 2-1.

Mexico World Cup form:

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Mexico form (all competitions):

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Ecuador World Cup form:

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Ecuador form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / ImagenShop

Mexico have no injury concerns heading into the round of 32, and Aguirre is expected to restore Raul Jimenez to the starting lineup after the striker was rested for the Czech Republic match.

Raul Rangel will continue in goal, after coming off against Czechia for 40-year-old Guillermo Ochoa to become only the third player in history, alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to appear at six World Cups.

Seventeen-year-old Gilberto Mora made history against Czechia as the youngest Mexico player ever to start a World Cup match, and could feature from the bench once again as Aguirre manages his minutes.

The back four of Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez and Jesus Gallardo is expected to remain intact, having kept three consecutive clean sheets across the group stage.

Ecuador also have no fitness or injury concerns, and Beccacece is not expected to make drastic changes to the lineup that delivered the win over Germany.

Alan Franco is expected to continue in defence alongside Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho and Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie, while Plata could retain his place in attack after his match-winning contribution against Germany.

Enner Valencia - Ecuador’s all-time record goalscorer at 36 years old arrives at this fixture just one goal away from reaching 50 international goals for his country, and the former West Ham striker will be desperate to reach that landmark on the biggest stage of all.



Mexico possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira, Romo, Gutierrez; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones

Ecuador possible starting lineup:

Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Yeboah, Caicedo, Vite, Angulo; Plata, Valencia

We say: Mexico 2-1 Ecuador

Mexico’s momentum, home advantage and defensive solidity across the group stage make them clear favourites, but Ecuador have shown throughout this tournament that they are capable of producing when it matters most.

Beccacece’s side are unlikely to simply sit back and absorb pressure, given how they performed against Germany, and with Plata and Valencia capable of punishing any defensive lapse, Mexico are backed to win but not without being made to work for it in what should be a compelling last-32 tie.

This is key information to consider if considering betting on the World Cup, and we’ve included it in our World Cup betting guide for the tournament.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.