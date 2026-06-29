Mexico vs. Ecuador: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 29 Jun 2026 16:25 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 16:28

Mexico and Ecuador will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

Co-hosts Mexico topped Group A to secure a spot in the knockout round, while Ecuador punched a position in the round of 32 as one of the best third-placed finishers.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Mexico vs. Ecuador kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 2am UK time on Wednesday morning.

Where is Mexico vs. Ecuador being played?

The World Cup fixture between Mexico and Ecuador is being played at Estadio Azteca in Coyocan, Mexico City, Mexico.

Estadio Azteca is the largest football stadium in Latin America with a capacity of 87,523.

How to watch Mexico vs. Ecuador in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1 - every match at this summer's competition is on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Mexico and Ecuador?

Mexico are a team to watch at the 2026 World Cup, with an impressive group stage seeing them win all three games against South Africa, South Korea and Czech Republic to advance.

El Tri have been in the quarter-finals of a World Cup on two occasions - the last of which came on home soil back in 1986.

Mexico have reached the round of 16 in seven of their last eight appearances at the finals, meanwhile, but they failed to make it through the group stage in 2022.

Ecuador, meanwhile, picked up four points in Group E to finish third, and that return proved to be enough to qualify as one of the best third-placed finishers.

La Tri's best-ever appearance at a World Cup came in 2006, when they reached the round of 16.

The winner of this clash will face either England or Congo DR in the round of 16.

> Our full preview of Mexico vs. Ecuador can be viewed here