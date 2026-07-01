Egypt lineup vs. Australia: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash including Mohamed Salah decision

By Matt Law | 01 Jul 2026 21:09 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 21:11

Egypt are expecting to have star player Mohamed Salah available for Friday's last-32 contest with Australia at the 2026 World Cup.

Salah was substituted in the 1-1 draw with Iran last time out due to a hamstring injury, but the experienced attacker is set to be available to face Australia.

Hamdy Fathy (groin), Hossam Abdelmaguid (head), Mohamed Abdelmonem (ankle) and Ahmed El Fotouh (hamstring) are also seen as doubts for the last-32 contest.

Omar Marmoush is yet to get off the mark at the 2026 World Cup in terms of goals, but the Manchester City attacker will again feature in the final third of the field.

There are not expected to be any surprises when it comes to the Egypt XI, with Mostafa Ziko expected to retain his spot in the side, while Emam Ashour is also in line to start.

Egypt possible starting lineup:

Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hafez; Ateya, Saber; Ziko, Salah, Ashour; Marmoush

> Click here to see how Australia could line up against Egypt