Mexico vs. Ecuador: Head-to-head record and past meetings | World Cup 2026

By Darren Plant | 30 Jun 2026 13:59

Mexico and Ecuador will square off in one of the most anticipated World Cup last-32 ties on Tuesday night.

Having come through Group A with maximum points, Mexico have retained home advantage with this game being played at Estadio Azteca.

However, Ecuador are no strangers to playing at high altitude, while they come into this showdown on the back of a 2-1 victory over Germany.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Mexico vs. Ecuador: Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 28

Mexico wins: 17

Draws: 7

Ecuador wins: 4

Tuesday's encounter represents the 29th time that these two nations have squared off on the international stage.

Despite rarely squaring off in competitive fixtures, Mexico and Ecuador have met on 10 occasions across the last 16 years.

Meanwhile, the last seven encounters have either ended in a draw or been decided by a one-goal margin, the most recent example of the latter being Ecuador prevailing in a five-goal thriller in a friendly back in 2021.

Curiously, two of the last three contests - including a meeting at the 2024 Copa America - have been goalless stalemates, while a friendly in October 2025 was a 1-1 draw.

Ecuador's second-ever game at a World Cup Finals came against Mexico. It took place in 2002, Agustin Delgado netting his nation's first-ever goal at the tournament before Mexico fought back to record a 2-1 victory in Miyagi.

Mexico vs. Ecuador: Previous 10 meetings

Sept 4, 2010: Mexico 1-2 Ecuador (International friendly)

May 28, 2011: Mexico 1-1 Ecuador (International friendly)

May 31, 2014: Mexico 3-1 Ecuador (International friendly)

Mar 28, 2015: Mexico 1-0 Ecuador (International friendly)

June 19, 2015: Mexico 1-2 Ecuador (Copa America)

Jun 9, 2019: Mexico 3-2 Ecuador (International friendly)

Oct 27, 2021: Mexico 2-3 Ecuador (International friendly)

Jun 5, 2022: Mexico 0-0 Ecuador (International friendly)

Jun 30, 2024: Mexico 0-0 Ecuador (Copa America)

Oct 14, 2025: Mexico 1-1 Ecuador (International friendly)

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