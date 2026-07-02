World Cup news LIVE: Declan Rice injury latest, Belgium's crazy comeback, Thomas Tuchel plea

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jul 2026 08:39 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 09:06

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog on Thursday, July 2!

The dust has now settled from England's enthralling 2-1 win over DR Congo, which preceded Belgium and the USA also advancing to the last 16 in chaotic and controversial circumstances.

We will take you through all the reaction and key incidents from last night's games, before looking ahead at what is to come and keeping you up to date with all the latest injury news.

Latest World Cup news today: What's happening on July 2?

Those just waking up from an early night unfortunately missed one of the all-time World Cup comebacks, as Belgium came from two goals down to dump out Senegal 3-2 after extra time.

The Red Devils booked their place in the last 16 courtesy of a Youri Tielemans penalty deep into stoppage time in the second half of added time, leaving the Senegalese troops crestfallen for the second time this year after their Africa Cup of Nations title was stripped from them.

The USA's 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina was less gripping for the neutrals, but Mauricio Pochettino's men had to survive a second-half red card to star striker Folarin Balogun, who will now miss the last-16 clash with Belgium.

The last-32 action continues at 8pm tonight, when Spain and Austria go head-to-head at the SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood, before Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Luka Modric's Croatia square off in a fascinating Toronto tussle; the winner will face either Spain or Austria in the next round.

A few hours later, Switzerland and Algeria lock horns in a 4am Friday kickoff UK time, vying for the right to face either Colombia or Ghana in the last 16.

Elsewhere, build-up continues for the final three last-32 fixtures - Argentina vs. Cape Verde, Colombia vs. Ghana and Australia vs. Egypt - as the latter sweat over the fitness of the legendary Mohamed Salah.