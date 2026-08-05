Gianni Infantino crisis: FIFA leader spotted next to Morocco FA President amid 2030 World Cup final allegation

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was spotted sitting next to Morocco FA President Fouzi Lekjaa on Wednesday amid allegations he has promised the country the 2030 World Cup final.

Spain may have been crowned champions of the world, but their achievement was somewhat overshadowed by several controversies that engulfed tournament organisers FIFA in the weeks since the July 19 final.

President Infantino unveiled plans to sell stakes of the World Cup to private investors, though he was ultimately forced to shelve that ill-fated idea after severe backlash from regional bodies.

Criticism has been so intense that many have called for the Swiss man to resign from his post, but there have been claims that the President has been trying to rally support.

The Times reported on Wednesday that Infantino promised Morocco that they will host the final of the World Cup in 2030, rather than co-hosts Spain or Portugal, if they publicly endorse him.

Journalist Ed Dove has revealed that Infantino was sitting next to the Morocco FA President in the VVIP section of El Barid Stadium during Malawi's WAFCON game against Zambia on Wednesday.

Public sighting: FIFA President Gianni Infantino spotted here in Rabat at the Malawi vs Zambia WAFCON game, sitting beside Morocco FA President in the VVIP section of the El Barid Stadium.



The other man is Egypt FA President Hany Abo Rida - so other African MA Presidents came to… pic.twitter.com/M4HDmlqW2U — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) August 5, 2026

Gianni Infantino: Too late to save FIFA job after World Cup controversies?

With Infantino engulfed in so much controversy, many are hoping that he is voted out of his presidency at the next FIFA Congress, which will take place on March 18, 2027 in Morocco.

However, Ed Dove has also claimed that Infantino is not just banking on loyalty from Morocco, but he also hopes to use his relationship with the nation's FA to garner support from CAF and the Middle East voting bloc.

In order for the 56-year-old to be voted out, 106 of the 211 member associations will need to vote for a new President, and UEFA and Concacaf have already publicly condemned Infantino and his plans.

Those two bodies represent 90 votes, and AFC have said they stand in solidarity with UEFA, with their block holding 46 votes.

CAF, Oceania and CONMEBOL combine for just 75 votes, and Infantino is unlikely to enjoy unanimous support from any of those blocs.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Have FIFA lost the trust of the public?

FIFA have denied that the 2030 World Cup final had been promised to Morocco, but the organisation cannot blame the public for lacking faith in any of their statements.

Infantino has been involved in a slew of controversies, and while many felt uncomfortable by the close nature of his relationship with US President Donald Trump, the decision to sell of stakes in the World Cup to private investors has no doubt eroded any remaining trust.

However, the 56-year-old's predecessor Sepp Blatter was also accused of corruption and financial wrongdoings, and Infantino cannot be entirely blamed for the credibility issues currently engulfing FIFA.