Vinicius Junior to Arsenal: Fabrizio Romano issues 'key update' as influential figure 'intervenes' in talks

Real Madrid are reportedly growing increasingly confident that they will receive the final green light from Vinicius Jr regarding a lucrative new contract.

The Spanish giants have been locked in extensive negotiations with the Brazilian winger and his representatives as they attempt to secure the long-term future of a player in the final year of his current contract.

Crucial talks between the player, his agency Roc Nation and the club hierarchy took place on Wednesday and have been described as very positive by all parties involved.

Los Blancos are believed to be desperate to tie down their talismanic forward and have demanded a final answer as soon as possible, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Jose Mourinho plays role in Vinicius Jr contract talks

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS / Ropero

A new proposal is currently being actively discussed following the latest round of productive talks in the Spanish capital.

The La Liga heavyweights remain highly optimistic that an agreement can be reached swiftly, with the player's camp also expressing similar positivity.

Interestingly, recently appointed boss Jose Mourinho is understood to have become directly involved in the discussions to personally emphasise the importance of the tricky attacker to the side.

?⚪️ Real Madrid are increasingly confident to receive final green light from Vinicius Jr on new contract.



New proposal being discussed but Madrid optimistic and Vini Jr’s camp also positive after today’s meeting.



José Mourinho also got involved.



?➕ https://t.co/fjTyUmqlAw pic.twitter.com/p2nR5iAfM7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2026

Los Blancos' move to prevent their star winger from receiving overtures from abroad may have finally thrown a spanner in the works for Arsenal's interest in the wide attacker.

Will Vini Jr commit his future to Real amid Arsenal interest?

© Iconsport / Richard Callis/Fotoarena/Sipa, PA Images, Azzuu

Arsenal were strongly rumoured to want the Brazil international to elevate their overall quality ahead of harming themselves for a shot at the 2026-27 Champions League.

Although signing Vini Jr would have definitely led to some sacrifices for Mikel Arteta's side without the ball, there was a belief that the forward would more than make up for any defensive inattention by delivering in the attacking third.

Now, though, the move appears dead in the water unless something dramatic changes in the coming days, as the Premier League champions lie in wait.

With Los Blancos reportedly pressing for a response from the forward's entourage, the North Londoners may know their fate on their rumoured transfer target.