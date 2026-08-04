Vinicius Junior to Arsenal: Real Madrid set for crunch talks with winger as contract 'decision' made

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Aug 2026 16:19

Real Madrid are reportedly set to hold a crucial round of contract talks with Vinicius Junior later this week as they look to resolve the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The Brazilian's current deal at the Bernabeu is due to expire in 2027, and speculation over his future has intensified in recent weeks, with Arsenal reportedly keen to lure him to the Premier League.

The Gunners have already signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge in a £34m deal to replace Leandro Trossard following the Belgian's move to Besiktas.

However, the Premier League champions remain in the market for a marquee attacking addition, and Vinicius has emerged as one of their leading targets after they missed out on Morgan Rogers.

Vinicius Junior contract situation: Real Madrid plan to hold crunch talks

© Iconsport / Zuma/Alamy/PA Images

Los Blancos are determined to tie their star winger down to a new long-term contract and have already tabled an improved offer.

The Brazil international currently earns around €17.5m (£15m) per year and has reportedly been offered a new deal worth approximately €22m (£18.85m) annually.

According to ESPN, Vinicius is seeking a salary closer to €30m (£25.71m) per season, while Madrid are reluctant to increase their latest proposal.

If the 26-year-old fails to agree fresh terms, he could leave on a free transfer at the end of next season and would be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January.

Given his status as one of the world's elite attackers, Real Madrid would reportedly expect a transfer fee in the region of €150m (£128.24m) should they decide to sell him before his contract enters its final months.

Boost for Arsenal in Vinicius Junior race?

© Iconsport / Danilo Fernandes, Fotoarena, Sipa USA

Reports have suggested that Mikel Arteta has personally outlined Arsenal's long-term vision to Vinicius, promising that the club's project for the 2026-27 campaign would be built around him.

The Arsenal boss is also believed to have highlighted the prospect of a more central role than the Brazilian currently enjoys at the Bernabeu, although the Gunners are well aware of the challenge involved in convincing him to leave Madrid.

There is little doubt that Vinicius is one of the finest left-sided attackers in world football and remains firmly in the prime of his career.

However, with the Brazilian potentially available on a free transfer in just 12 months' time, any club would have to carefully weigh up whether committing well over £100m this summer represents genuine value, regardless of his unquestionable quality.