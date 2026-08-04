"Very close..." - Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal

By Lewis Blain | 04 Aug 2026 07:08

Arsenal remain confident of completing one of the biggest Premier League transfers of the summer so far after a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been locked in negotiations with Newcastle United over Bruno Guimaraes for several weeks.

Now Romano believes the deal is edging towards the finish line.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Arsenal's pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano dismissed suggestions that the Premier League champions had only just opened talks with Newcastle, insisting negotiations have been ongoing for some time.

The transfer expert also revealed that direct discussions between the two clubs have already taken place on multiple occasions, with Guimaraes' representatives also helping to facilitate the process.

Most significantly, Romano stated that an agreement between Arsenal and the Magpies is now "very close", while reiterating that the Brazil international has already agreed personal terms with the north London side.

He went on to suggest that Newcastle have stepped up plans to sign a replacement, with new head coach Matthias Jaissle actively involved in identifying successors, underlining the club's expectation that Guimaraes will leave St James' Park.

While Romano stressed the transfer is not officially complete and his trademark "here we go" has not yet arrived, he described the negotiations as being in their final stages.

Will Bruno Guimaraes be an Arsenal player before the start of the season?

© Iconsport / Trask Smith / CSM via ZUMA Press Wire

All the signs suggest that outcome is becoming increasingly likely.

Romano is one of several well-connected journalists reporting that Arsenal are closing in, while Newcastle's work to identify replacements only strengthens the feeling that both clubs are preparing for the transfer to go through.

Guimaraes would be an outstanding addition to Mikel Arteta's midfield, not only bringing leadership, but also ball-winning ability and elite progressive passing to a squad already packed with quality.

His arrival would also ease the burden on several Gunners midfielders returning late from the 2026 World Cup, including Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, giving Arteta greater depth and flexibility during the opening weeks of the campaign.

Until the final paperwork is signed, there is always room for caution. However, based on the latest updates, Arsenal appear to be closing in on one of their marquee signings of the summer, with Guimaraes looking increasingly likely to be wearing red before the new season gets underway.