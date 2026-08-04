Man United transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 4

By Ben Knapton | 04 Aug 2026 06:09

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Tuesday, August 4!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford, as head coach Michael Carrick strengthens his Red Devils squad ahead of their highly-anticipated return to the Champions League.

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 4?

The most dramatic development in the Marcus Rashford saga arrived late on August 3 when Fenerbahce were reported to have made direct contact with the forward's representatives and expressed readiness to "break the bank" for the 28-year-old, who is taking his time assessing all available options before committing to a decision.

The Turkish club are building a competitive shortlist under new manager Ismail Kartal, with Rashford joined on that list by AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr, though the Man Utd man is said to be the primary target given his Premier League pedigree and his recent form at Barcelona, where he scored 14 goals and claimed as many assists before the Catalan club declined their purchase option.

United's own position on Rashford has shifted slightly, with the suggestion that Carrick would be open to reintegrating him into the first-team setup if no permanent deal materialises before September, giving both parties flexibility in the negotiation without creating urgency on either side.

Academy youngster Obi was absent from United's pre-season game against Atletico Madrid, with the club's plans for the one-time Arsenal teenager addressed separately, indicating that a loan departure for further development is the most likely outcome rather than a place in the first-team squad.

Another Arsenal man who could follow in the footsteps of Obi and Ayden Heaven is Myles Lewis-Skelly, amid reports that Man Utd are investigating a surprise deal for the Hale End product, who could solve the Red Devils' central midfield and left-back dilemmas in one.