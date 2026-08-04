Man City transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 4

By Ben Knapton | 04 Aug 2026 06:02

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Tuesday, August 4!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola’s former protege Enzo Maresca readies his squad for his maiden Premier League campaign in the Sky Blues hotseat.

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 4?

The defining characteristic of City's last 48 hours has been inactivity; none of the three major sagas dominating the club's summer has produced a formal resolution, and with the Community Shield against Arsenal now less than two weeks away, the pressure to settle the squad's shape is mounting.

Rodri's situation has remained static since Real Madrid were reported to be preparing a formal bid in the region of £43m to £51m, with no offer having officially arrived at the Etihad and City maintaining their public position that the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is not for sale.

The Sky Blues' Ayyoub Bouaddi pursuit similarly stalled after Lille's president expressed public confidence in keeping the 18-year-old Morocco midfielder, and while a bid exceeding £85m is believed to be the figure that would test Lille's resolve, no fresh approach has been made.

The Savinho departure to Tottenham Hotspur continues to be described as imminent, with the Brazilian's agent having travelled to advance the £60m deal, yet a formal announcement from either club had not materialised as of August 3.

Pedro Neto from Chelsea remains Enzo Maresca's stated preference as the Savinho replacement, but no club-to-club talks are understood to have begun while the outgoing deal remains unsigned.

The only semi-new development at the Etihad did concern a midfielder, albeit one whom Man City have apparently failed with an enquiry for' Barcelona's Marc Bernal Casas.

Aston Villa are now believed to be pursuing the Spaniard, whom Man City are ostensibly not prepared to make a fresh approach for.