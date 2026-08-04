Tottenham now told to pay 'truly extraordinary' fee for 'special' World Cup gem despite £47m bid

By Lewis Blain | 04 Aug 2026 07:33

Tottenham Hotspur remain firmly interested in Andreas Schjelderup despite Benfica making their stance increasingly clear over the Norway international.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is eager to strengthen his options on the left wing before the transfer window closes.

However, prising Schjelderup away from Lisbon is proving far easier said than done.

What is the latest on Spurs' interest in Andreas Schjelderup?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Reports over the weekend claimed Tottenham had submitted a package worth up to €55 million (£47 million) for the 22-year-old, but Portuguese outlet Record (via Sport Witness) now insists Benfica will only even consider selling if they receive a 'truly extraordinary' offer.

The Portuguese giants believe Schjelderup's value has risen sharply following an outstanding 2026 World Cup and impressive finish to last season, while new head coach Marco Silva has made it clear he views Schjelderup as one of the cornerstones of his project.

Meanwhile, former Norway international Bernt Hulsker believes the winger could still be tempted by a move abroad, despite Benfica giving him a starring role. Record also maintains no formal offer has yet arrived that has forced the club to reconsider their position.

Why do Tottenham want to sign Andreas Schjelderup?

© Imago / IMAGO / Bildbyran

It's easy to understand why Spurs are so keen.

Schjelderup enjoyed a breakthrough campaign before enhancing his reputation at the 2026 World Cup, where he bagged a goal against England and also showcased the direct running, creativity and end product that have made him one of Europe's most sought-after young wingers.

Former Nordsjaelland boss Flemming Pedersen once described him as a "very special player", adding that his ceiling could take him to the very top of European football.

Left wing has clearly become Tottenham's next transfer priority under De Zerbi, with Liverpool's Cody Gakpo and forgotten Manchester City man Savinho also heavily linked in recent weeks.

Schjelderup would offer genuine competition and a different dimension to Spurs' attack, bringing pace, flair and an ability to beat defenders one-on-one.

While the reported £47 million package shows Tottenham's intent, Benfica's latest stance suggests they may need to go significantly higher if they genuinely want to prise one of the Primeira Liga's brightest stars away before the window closes.