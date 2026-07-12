Norway 1-2 England (A.E.T): Highlights, man of the match, stats as Jude Bellingham drags Three Lions to World Cup semi-final

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Jul 2026 01:00

Jude Bellingham's two goals secured England a 2-1 victory over Norway, with Thomas Tuchel's side booking their place in the World Cup semi-final.

Neither team were truly threatening before the first hydration break, though the Three Lions kept gaining territory, something that the Norwegians addressed in the second quarter.

Norway's Andreas Schjelderup received the ball on the left side of the box after Harry Kane went down easily in the middle of the pitch, and the winger then lashed a cross towards the far post that swerved off the woodwork and into the back of the England net.

The Three Lions were fortunate to not go 2-0 down before the interval, when Alexander Sorloth wasted a two-on-one chance, failing to either threaten the goal or find Erling Haaland.

Jude Bellingham would punish Sorloth by bursting through into the box from an Anthony Gordon cross to pull Tuchel's side level just before half time, with the Real Madrid star finishing low into the right side of the net.

Norway started the second half in strong fashion, with Torbjorn Heggem scoring from a corner, but the strike was ruled out for a foul by Erling Haaland in the buildup.

Despite Norway consistently threatening, England managed to hold on and take the game to extra time, and they will be thankful for the additional period as Bellingham netted from a goalkeeping error three minutes after the restart.

Djed Spence then won a penalty before the break, but the referee went to the monitor to see that the Englishman had initiated the contact in the box.

That decision mattered little in the end as England were able to see out the match, winning 2-1 and advancing into the semi-final.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / Xinhua

The expectation on England heading into the World Cup were great, and though they have not been particularly convincing, nobody in the Three Lions camp will care.

Thomas Tuchel was questioned prior to the start of the tournament about the nature of his squad selection, with critics arguing it was far too defensive, but so far he has delivered.

It is difficult to see likely semi-final opponents Argentina being as forgiving of England mistakes at the back, though with Bellingham in the team, England will always have a chance.

Norway can look back at their showing this summer with pride, though it would be understandable if supporters felt a sense of regret.

They were the more threatening team for significant periods, and Sorloth should have played through to Haaland in the first half, but poor decision making and controversial refereeing decisions ultimately cost them the opportunity of making a semi-final appearance.

NORWAY VS. ENGLAND HIGHLIGHTS

Andreas Schjelderup goal vs. England (36th min, Norway 1-0 England)

Norway lead through Andreas Schjelderup ??



Only he will know if he meant it... pic.twitter.com/BWSZLqoyMC — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2026

Harry Kane loses the ball easily in the middle of the pitch and Norway work possession out wide to the left of the box, before winger Andreas Schjelderup attempts a cross, only for his delivery to swerve over Jordan Pickford, whose reach is too short to stop the ball bouncing in off the frame of goal.

Poor from Kane and Pickford!

Jude Bellingham goal vs. Norway (45+2nd min, Norway 1-1 England)

Jude Bellingham levels things for England right before half time ???????



That's changed the mood inside the Miami stadium... pic.twitter.com/yj4V3TyTUI — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2026

Anthony Gordon cuts a pass back across the edge of the box to Jude Bellingham, who dances his way past two Norway defenders before deftly finishing into the right side of the net.

England's star man!

45+4th min: Harry Kane (England) offside goal

© Iconsport / PA Images

Bellingham slips a quick pass through to Harry Kane in the box, and while the striker chips the Norway goalkeeper, the forward was in an offside position.

So close to taking the lead!

55th min: Torbjorn Heggem (Norway) goal ruled out

© Iconsport / PA Images

Torbjorn Heggem strikes into the back of the net following chaos from a corner, but the set piece is re-taken due to a foul by Erling Haaland prior to the goal.

All level, but was it a foul on Elliot Anderson?

Jude Bellingham goal vs. Norway (93rd min, Norway 1-2 England)

He just can't stop scoring!



Jude Bellingham gives England the lead in extra time with his 7th goal at this World Cup ? pic.twitter.com/xgVaZGawoG — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2026

Morgan Rogers lines up a shot from distance, but while his effort goes straight down the middle, goalkeeper Orjan Nyland spills the ball into the path of Bellingham, who stretches to tap home.

An incredible footballer gets his second!

99th min: Penalty (England) overturned

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Djed Spence bursts into the penalty area from the left and earns a penalty after he goes down under contact from Oscar Bobb, but the referee is sent to the monitor by VAR and reverses his decision after deeming Spence had initiated contact with the Norway attacker.

A huge call!

MAN OF THE MATCH - JUDE BELLINGHAM

© Iconsport / Heuler Andrey Da Silva, DiaEsportivo

Harry Kane has often stolen the headlines for England, and while he deserves credit for his performances this summer, Jude Bellingham has been the man to step up when his country needs him.

His first goal demonstrated his individual brilliance, with the 24-year-old dancing his way through Norway's defence to level the scoreline, and his second in extra time highlighted he also has a strong poacher's instinct.

England have been far from perfect this summer, and if they are to win the World Cup, they will need more match winners from Bellingham.

NORWAY VS. ENGLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Norway 48%-52% England

Shots: Norway 13-14 England

Shots on target: Norway 4-8 England

Corners: Norway 7-4 England

Fouls: Norway 10-8 England

BEST STATS

0.27 - England didn't have any shots on target in the second half against Norway.



The combined 0.27 xG was the lowest in any second half at the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far.



Muted. pic.twitter.com/IEJKFqmA6v — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2026

23 - Aged 23y 12d, Jude Bellingham is the second-youngest player to score 2+ goals in successive FIFA World Cup knockout stage games behind only Pelé in 1958 (17y 249d).



Talisman. pic.twitter.com/YBPN4RFhNJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

England now know they will face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-final on July 15 at Atlanta Stadium.

From there, a win would then lead to an encounter against either Spain or France in the final on July 19.