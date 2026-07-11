Norway 1-2 England: Jude Bellingham makes history as Three Lions reach World Cup semi-finals

By Matthew Cooper | 12 Jul 2026 00:56

Jude Bellingham was the hero as England beat Norway 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

Andreas Schjelderup gave Norway the lead in the 36th minute after England captain Harry Kane was dispossessed in his own half.

However, Bellingham snatched an equaliser on the verge of halftime, driving into the box and firing past Orjan Nyland.

Both teams had opportunities to find a winner in the second half, but neither side could make a breakthrough until extra time when Bellingham netted the winner.

Norway 1-2 England: What just happened?

Norway lead through Andreas Schjelderup ??



Only he will know if he meant it... pic.twitter.com/BWSZLqoyMC — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2026

After a low-key start, the game came to life following the first hydration break as Schjelderup put Norway ahead before Bellingham equalised.

Kane thought he had given England the lead just two minutes later, dinking the ball over Nyland after being played through by Bellingham, but he was flagged offside.

Norway then saw Torbjorn Heggem's goal disallowed in the second half for a foul by Erling Haaland, who pushed Elliot Anderson to the ground before Schjelderup delivered the corner.

Bellingham ultimately scored the winning goal in extra time, tapping in a rebound when Nyland spilled the ball after saving a long-range effort from Morgan Rogers.

Norway 1-2 England: The big talking point

Jude Bellingham levels things for England right before half time ???????



That's changed the mood inside the Miami stadium... pic.twitter.com/yj4V3TyTUI — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2026

Bellingham once again came up trumps for England at this tournament, scoring another brace to send the Three Lions through to the semi-finals for just the fourth time.

The Real Madrid man also bagged a brace in the dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico in the previous round, becoming the second-youngest player to score two or more goals in consecutive World Cup knockout games behind Brazil icon Pele.

Bellingham's equaliser against Norway was brilliantly taken and came at a crucial time, while the winner was another example of him being in the right place at the right time.

Norway 1-2 England: The bigger picture

He just can't stop scoring!



Jude Bellingham gives England the lead in extra time with his 7th goal at this World Cup ? pic.twitter.com/xgVaZGawoG — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2026

No player has scored more non-penalty goals at a World Cup for England than Bellingham's six, equalling a record held by Gary Lineker who bagged six at the 1986 tournament.

The 23-year-old has been England's key player alongside Kane and has also scored more goals than any other midfielder at this World Cup.

In fact, only Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Haaland have found the back of the net more times than Bellingham so far.

England will be hoping he can deliver more heroic performances in the coming days, with the Three Lions dreaming of lifting the trophy for the first time since 1966.

Norway 1-2 England: What happens next?

England will now play either Argentina or Switzerland in the second semi-final on Wednesday, knowing that another victory will earn them a spot in the World Cup final.

Norway, meanwhile, will be disappointed to have gone out but delighted with their overall performance in what was their first World Cup appearance since 1998.