Erling Haaland vs. Harry Kane: Who is winning the World Cup 2026 striker battle?

By Joshua Cole | 11 Jul 2026 16:27

Norway's World Cup quarter-final clash against England will also feature one of the tournament's standout individual battles, with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane both chasing a place in the semi-finals and the Golden Boot.

Both strikers arrive in outstanding form, but while their goal tallies are remarkably close, the underlying numbers paint two very different pictures of how they have reached this stage.

Here, Sports Mole compares Haaland and Kane's performances at the 2026 World Cup to determine who has enjoyed the stronger tournament so far.

Erling Haaland vs. Harry Kane: Goalscoring

© Iconsport / Richard Callis / Fotoarena / Sipa USA

On the raw numbers, Haaland has the edge, with the Norway striker scoring seven goals in just four matches, an average of 1.75 goals per game, finding the net once every 51 minutes in a sensational debut World Cup campaign.

Kane has six goals in five appearances, averaging 1.2 per match and scoring every 74 minutes, although context is important.

Two of Kane's six goals have come from the penalty spot against Croatia and Mexico, whereas all seven of Haaland's strikes have arrived from open play.

The Norwegian’s standout display came in the Round of 16, where he scored twice against Brazil to help Norway reach the quarter-finals.

Erling Haaland vs. Harry Kane: Shots and conversion rate

Haaland's efficiency in front of goal has been exceptional, scoring seven times from 18 shots for a conversion rate of 39%, while his expected goals (xG) figure stands at 4.3, meaning he has outperformed the model by almost three goals.

No player at this World Cup has converted more big chances than Haaland, who has scored six of them, although he has also missed five, the joint-most alongside Kylian Mbappe.

Kane has recorded an xG of 3.4 from approximately 19 shots, converting at an impressive rate of 32%.

Erling Haaland vs. Harry Kane: Passing and creativity

© Iconsport / Xinhua

This is where the comparison begins to shift, with Kane growing to become as great a creator as he is as a goalscorer over the years.

At this World Cup, the Bayern Munich striker has averaged 10.2 completed open-play passes per 90 minutes, 0.7 through balls per 90 and a pass completion rate of 72%, while he is also the only one of the pair to register an assist, setting up Jude Bellingham against Mexico.

Haaland, by contrast, is yet to provide an assist and has not attempted a through ball during the tournament, averaging just 7.5 completed open-play passes per 90 minutes.

However, Haaland still edges Kane for chances created per 90 minutes, averaging 1.5 compared to Kane's 0.9, showing that his direct running continues to create danger even if he is less involved in the overall build-up.

Erling Haaland vs. Harry Kane: Touches and aerial threat

The pair have recorded almost identical numbers of touches per match, with Kane averaging 25.4 and Haaland 25.0.

However, the Norwegian has made those touches count more efficiently, scoring once every 14.3 touches of the ball compared to Kane's 21.2.

In the air, Haaland has also been dominant, winning close to 78% of his aerial duels during the tournament.

Kane remains a significant aerial threat inside the penalty area, with three of his six goals coming via headers, although he has won 38% of his aerial duels overall.

Erling Haaland vs. Harry Kane: Who has played better?

© Iconsport / Ulrik Pedersen / ZUMA Press Wire

Judged purely on goalscoring output and finishing, Haaland comes out on top, having scored seven goals in four matches, a conversion rate of 39%, an xG overperformance of almost three goals and outstanding aerial numbers underlining just how clinical he has been throughout the tournament.

Kane, however, remains the more complete centre-forward, as England's captain contributes far more in possession, links play effectively, creates opportunities for teammates and has still managed to score six goals despite operating in a role that demands greater involvement away from the penalty area.

Purely on tournament output, Haaland has the edge, with his goalscoring efficiency unmatched, while he has needed fewer opportunities than any other leading striker to make an impact.

Kane's all-round contribution should not be overlooked, though, with his creativity and ability to influence matches outside the penalty area making him equally vital to England, setting up what promises to be one of the defining individual battles of the World Cup quarter-finals.