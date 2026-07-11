Transfer news and rumours today: Celtic pushing for Egypt star, Newcastle cautious despite Johan Manzambi agreement

By Saikat Mandal | 11 Jul 2026 17:09 , Last updated: 11 Jul 2026 17:09

Celtic are reportedly pushing to sign Egypt international Emam Ashour during the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old played a key role in Egypt's 2026 World Cup campaign, starting every match and scoring against Belgium and Australia.

According to a report from TeamTalk, the Bhoys would need to pay around £4m to sign Ashour from Al Ahly.

West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion have both reportedly scouted the 28-year-old, while Saudi Arabian side NEOM FC are also keen to secure his signature.

Despite strong competition for his services, Ashour is reportedly open to joining Celtic, where he would have the opportunity to play Champions League football next season.

Newcastle cautious despite Manzambi agreement

© Imago / IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH

Newcastle United have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign Johan Manzambi, and are finalising the last details of the agreement.

The Magpies have already sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali to Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, while captain Bruno Guimaraes could also depart amid strong interest from Arsenal.

According to Sky Sports News, Newcastle have also agreed personal terms with Manzambi and are hoping to complete his £49m move from Freiburg.

Manzambi has impressed for Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup and is set to face Argentina in the quarter-finals.

The 20-year-old does not want to sign a contract until Switzerland's World Cup campaign has come to an end, while Newcastle fear rival clubs could yet enter the race for his signature.

Newcastle remain hopeful of completing the deal for Manzambi, but they are taking a cautious approach after missing out on Victor Munoz, who opted to join Liverpool at the last minute.

Aston Villa could land Portuguese attacker on cut-price deal

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Aston Villa are long-term admirers of Portuguese attacker Pedro Goncalves and could be presented with an excellent opportunity to sign him this summer.

Villa previously failed in their attempt to sign the 28-year-old after Sporting Lisbon rejected a £33.8m offer.

According to A Bola, Goncalves is expected to leave this summer, with Sporting prepared to lower their asking price to facilitate a transfer.

Sporting were initially hoping to receive around £25.4m for Goncalves, but a lack of concrete offers has reportedly forced the club to reduce their valuation.

The Portuguese giants are now reportedly willing to accept between €20m (£16.9m) and €25m (£21.1m), a development that could boost Villa's hopes of signing Goncalves should they decide to revive their interest.

Brentford leading race for Celtic striker

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Brentford are looking to strengthen their attacking options this summer and have reportedly identified Celtic forward Daizen Maeda as a potential target.

According to Football Insider, Everton, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Fulham have all been linked with a move for Maeda.

However, the Bees are reportedly leading the race to sign the 28-year-old Japan international, who featured at the 2026 World Cup.

Maeda has scored 79 goals in 212 appearances for the Hoops and has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Glasgow, winning five Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic.

The Japan international has recently expressed his desire to play in the Premier League and believes the time is right to pursue a new challenge.