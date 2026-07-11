Chelsea transfer news: Alejandro Garnacho could leave in record-breaking deal as asking price 'set'

By Ben Knapton | 11 Jul 2026 15:34 , Last updated: 11 Jul 2026 15:34

Premier League clubs will reportedly have to pay more than foreign teams to sign Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old's switch from Manchester United to Stamford Bridge has not worked out as intended, having only managed one Premier League goal in the entirety of last season.

Garnacho's numbers across all competitions were more encouraging, eight strikes and four assists from 43 games, but he started just 14 top-flight matches and three in the Champions League.

As a result, the Blues are willing to cut their losses on the Argentina international this summer, and Garnacho is also open to leaving Chelsea for the right project.

However, as the attacker is under contract at Chelsea until 2032, the West London club are still seeking a profit on the €46.2m (£39.4m) they paid Man United for his signature last year.

Chelsea 'set asking price' for Alejandro Garnacho

© Imago / Mark Pain

According to Fabrizio Romano, if a Premier League club expresses an interest in signing Garnacho this summer, they will be quoted a fee of £45m for his services.

Foreign clubs will have to pay slightly less, but Romano adds that Chelsea are still seeking around €50m (£42.6m) to sell to a non-direct rival in the coming weeks.

A separate report from The Athletic states that Garnacho has not reported back to Chelsea for pre-season training, as he hopes to finalise a move elsewhere before the window closes in early September.

Garnacho was not called up to Argentina's World Cup 2026 squad as a result of his underwhelming debut campaign with Chelsea, prior to which he registered 26 goals and 22 assists in 144 Man United appearances.

Which clubs could sign Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho?

© Imago

Premier League, European and Saudi Pro League sides are all rumoured to be interested in signing Garnacho, but it is not known whether the winger is open to a move to the Middle East.

Instead, Serie A giants Roma are reportedly leading the race to sign Garnacho, having recently 'requested information' on the former Man United talent.

However, the Giallorossi are currently only interested in an initial loan deal - with a possible option or obligation to buy - while Chelsea are keen on a permanent sale straight away.

If a £42.6m deal can be agreed, though, Garnacho would become Roma's all-time record signing, an honour currently held by Patrik Schick who joined for £35.8m from Sampdoria in 2018.