Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'launch late hijack attempt' for midfielder on brink of £34m move

By Darren Plant | 10 Jul 2026 17:08

Chelsea are allegedly attempting to beat Atletico Madrid to the signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The Blues have been forced into a rethink over their engine-room options, partly due to Granit Xhaka remaining at Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Andrey Santos will finalise a transfer to Manchester United over the coming days, leaving Xabi Alonso short of options that he can rely on.

Enzo Fernandez is open-minded to a move away from Stamford Bridge, whereas Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo have both endured frequent injury issues.

However, as per Cadena SER, Chelsea have taken a late interest in signing Hjulmand ahead of Atletico.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Chelsea to rival Atletico Madrid for Hjulmand?

The report alleges that Chelsea are prepared to provide the Denmark international with a more lucrative contract than he is being offered by Atletico.

Meanwhile, the assumption is that Chelsea would pay £34m for Hjulmand, a consequence of Atletico having already agreed that fee with Sporting.

At this point in time, though, it is claimed that Atletico have little concern over winning the race for the 27-year-old.

Furthermore, Hjulmand is ready to turn down extra money with Chelsea to wrap up a transfer to La Liga.

Atletico decided to focus on signing Hjulmand having pulled out of a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Why Hjulmand would have been ideal Chelsea signing

While Sports Mole have already emphasised that Chelsea are making a mistake in selling Santos, Hjulmand would be a suitable alternative.

He is a proven winner having won three league titles since 2021, while he would bring some much needed height and physical presence to a midfield that lacks it.

As well as bringing defensive steel to Chelsea, Hjulmand also possesses a respectable record of 10 goals and 12 assists from 141 matches for Sporting.