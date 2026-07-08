Man City confirm seven new members of Enzo Maresca’s backroom team including former goalkeeper

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Jul 2026 21:39 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 21:42

Manchester City have confirmed the coaches that will join the club as part of Enzo Maresca's backroom team.

Maresca was officially confirmed as the Citizens’ new manager, succeeding Pep Guardiola, at the end of last month, signing a three-year contract.

The 46-year-old has returned to the Etihad Stadium having previously worked at the club as an academy coach before becoming an assistant under Guardiola, notably working alongside the Catalan during their historic treble-winning season in 2022-23.

Maresca has already begun his new job at Man City and will soon be gearing up for three friendly fixtures during a pre-season tour of Asia in August.

Before making that trip, Man City have announced seven new members of Maresca’s backroom staff, including former Citizens goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Caballero made 48 appearances for Man City between 2014 and 2017 and is fondly remembered by the club’s supporters for his penalty-shootout heroics that helped the Sky Blues win the 2013-14 EFL Cup.

The 44-year-old Argentine retired from football in 2023 and later worked as an assistant coach under Maresca at both Leicester City and Chelsea.

© Imago / Sportimage

Caballero among seven new additions to Maresca’s Man City backroom staff

Caballero is also a former teammate of Maresca when they played together at Spanish club Malaga under ex-Man City boss Manuel Pellegrini.

He will now reunite with Maresca as a first-team coach at Man City, while Roberto Vitiello has been named as the club’s new assistant manager.

The 43-year-old Italian began his playing career at Parma and represented Cesena, Vicenza, Rimini, Siena and Palermo, playing alongside Maresca at the latter club.

Vitiello ended his playing career with Juve Stabia, before beginning his coaching journey at Fiorentina and then teaming up with Maresca at Parma, Leicester and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Danny Walker has been appointed as a first-team coach along with Caballero, and he is another returning to the Etihad having previously worked at the club’s academy, before joining Maresca at Leicester and Chelsea.

Denis Silva will be another first-team coach at City, Michele De Bernardin has been named the new Head of Goalkeeping, Marcos Alvarez arrives as the fitness coach and Javier Molina is the club’s new analyst.

All seven new additions have experience working as part of Maresca’s team and will link up with set-piece coach James French and goalkeeping coach Richard Wright, who are to continue in the roles they held at City during the 2025-26 campaign.