Enzo Maresca contract length revealed as Man City appointment announced

By Saikat Mandal | 29 Jun 2026 16:26

Manchester City have confirmed the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new manager.

Maresca was the overwhelming favourite to succeed Pep Guardiola, although his appointment was delayed by talks between Manchester City and Chelsea over a compensation package.

The Italian left Chelsea in January after a run of one win in seven Premier League matches, and the circumstances surrounding his departure have now become clearer.

Man City confirmed on Monday that Maresca has signed a three-year contract to replace Guardiola, who stepped down in May after a trophy-laden decade at the Etihad Stadium.

Enzo Maresca returns to Manchester City for the third time

© Iconsport

The 46-year-old knows the club inside out, having previously worked in the academy before returning as Guardiola's assistant, and he is expected to continue the philosophy established by the Spaniard.

Maresca played a key role as Guardiola's assistant in helping City win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup Treble in 2023.

Maresca took charge of Leicester City in 2023 and guided the Foxes to the Championship title with an impressive 97-point campaign.

At Chelsea, he won 55 times in 92 matches in charge across all competitions, securing a top-four Premier League finish and lifting the Conference League.

The former Parma boss then added the Club World Cup to his honours list that summer before resigning in January following a poor run of results and the opportunity to return to Manchester City.

Chelsea release statement about Enzo Maresca

© Imago / Sportimage

The Blues have confirmed that Maresca will pay compensation following his departure, and while the fee has not been disclosed, Manchester City are believed to be paying Chelsea around £17m.

According to BBC Sport, that compensation package is separate from the one Chelsea say they have agreed directly with Maresca, although the exact details remain unclear.

Amid widespread speculation over his future, the Italian reportedly sought improved contract terms despite being only 18 months into a deal that ran until 2029.

Maresca's immediate attention will now turn to the transfer market, with club-record £116m signing Elliot Anderson potentially becoming the first major addition of his reign.