Manchester City are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli during the summer transfer window.

The Citizens are preparing for a new era as they gear up for their first Premier League campaign in more than a decade without Pep Guardiola at the helm.

Supporters will be hoping for a seamless transition under Enzo Maresca, and City have already made several eye-catching additions this summer.

Man City close to signing Geronimo Rulli?

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The Premier League giants have moved swiftly to identify a replacement for James Trafford, who is on the verge of completing a move to Leeds United.

City have already submitted an offer for Rulli, with the experienced 34-year-old expected to return to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, City are edging ever closer to reaching an agreement with Marseille, with negotiations between the two clubs progressing positively.

Rulli joined the French outfit permanently from Ajax in August 2024 and made 73 appearances during his time at the club, including 29 outings last season.

The Argentina international, who was an unused substitute during his country's run to the 2026 World Cup final, was previously on City's books after signing in 2016, although he never made a senior appearance before departing for Real Sociedad.

James Trafford: Good move for the England keeper

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Having progressed through City's academy, Trafford also failed to make a first-team appearance before joining Burnley in the summer of 2023.

His impressive displays for the Clarets convinced City to bring him back in a deal worth £31m, but he has managed only 17 appearances across all competitions since returning.

The 23-year-old is now closing in on a £45m move to Leeds United and is expected to undergo his medical shortly.

With Trafford eager to secure regular first-team football and City set to recoup a healthy transfer fee, the move appears to represent a sensible outcome for all parties involved.