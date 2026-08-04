Man City transfer news: Citizens submit 'first bid' for James Trafford replacement

By Carter White | 04 Aug 2026 12:09

Manchester City have reportedly submitted an initial bid for Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli this summer.

It has been heavily reported that Man City are keen on the 34-year-old, who made 29 Ligue 1 appearances last season for the French giants, keeping eight clean sheets as his side secured European football.

After a summer of fun at the World Cup, football returns its attention to club matters and the same can be said for the Citizens, with Enzo Maresca's side facing the K-League All Stars in a friendly match this week.

The adoring crowds in Asia will not see some of Man City's biggest stars, though, with a large chunk of the first-team squad still on holiday after the celebration of football in North America this summer.

The Citizens are preparing to navigate their first Premier League season without Pep Guardiola in over a decade, with Maresca hoping to continue the period of domestic dominance on the blue side of Manchester.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Man City submit first Rulli bid?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have made positive steps towards seriously improving the depth in their shot-stopping ranks ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The report claims that the Citizens are keen on securing the highly-rated services of Marseille goalkeeper Rulli, submitting an initial bid for the talents of the 34-year-old player from Argentina.

It is understood that the veteran will be a direct replacement for youngster James Trafford, who is closing in on a supposed £45m move to Leeds United, where he will become the first-choice keeper.

It is currently unclear whether Marseille will accept Man City's opening offer for Rulli, with the shot-stopper playing 73 games for the Ligue 1 side since joining permanently from Ajax in August 2024.

Les Olympiens and the Citizens are reportedly locked in negotiations over an agreement for the player who was an unused substitute for the whole of Argentina's recent run to the World Cup final.

© Imago

Trafford growing past Pickford?

Third-choice goalkeeper at this summer's World Cup for England, Trafford is set for a seismic move in his blossoming career, with Leeds preparing to hand him the keys to the spot in between the sticks.

If the Man City academy graduate thrives at Elland Road over the next two seasons, it would not be a complete surprise to see him surpass both Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson in the Three Lions' goalkeeping pecking order.

As a result, Trafford could be the first-choice option in net for his nation at Euro 2028, which is being co-hosted by England alongside neighbours Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.