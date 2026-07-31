Man City transfer news: Citizens 'working on deal' to sign Ligue 1 goalkeeper as James Trafford replacement

By Ben Sully | 31 Jul 2026 01:08 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 01:08

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Marseille's Geronimo Rulli as their backup goalkeeper.

The Citizens are in the market for a new goalkeeper, with James Trafford set to complete a move to Leeds United.

Trafford only rejoined Man City last summer, but the addition of Gianluigi Donnarumma forced him to settle for just four Premier League appearances last term.

As a result, he is keen to take the opportunity to become a first-choice goalkeeper at another Premier League club, which will also offer him the platform to make a claim to be England's number one.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man City identify Rulli as Trafford replacement

With Trafford heading to Elland Road, ESPN are reporting that Man City have identified Rulli as a replacement.

The report claims the Citizens are working on a deal to prise the Argentina international away from Marseille.

Man City may sense the chance to strike a cut-price deal, given the fact that Rulli has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

The 34-year-old will compete with Donnarumma for a starting spot, although the expectation is that he will largely have a backup role in Enzo Maresca's squad.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Rulli's previous history with Man City

If Man City can pull off the move, it would see Rulli return to Etihad Stadium ten years after joining his first and brief spell with the club.

Man City bought Rulli from Deportivo Maldonado for £4m in the summer of 2016 and immediately sent him on loan to Real Sociedad.

Rulli made the move permanent just six months later, bringing an end to his association with Man City without making a single appearance for the club.

The experienced goalkeeper went on to represent Montpellier, Villarreal and Ajax before he joined Marseille in 2024.

Rulli has made 73 competitive appearances for the French side, but he will have to sacrifice a regular starting spot at the Stade Velodrome if he makes the switch to his former club.