Preview: Hamburger SV vs Everton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 31 Jul 2026 00:26

Stepping up their preparations for the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, Everton will travel to take on the Bundesliga's Hamburger SV at Volskparkstadion on Saturday.

HSV are hoping to build on their win last time out, while the Toffees are looking to bounce back after an embarrassing defeat.

Match preview

Merlin Polzin's Hamburger were promoted to the German top flight after finishing runners-up in the 2.Bundesliga back in 2024-25, and comfortably secured safety last term, ending the season 13th.

Keen to deliver another strong campaign and avoid being relegated to the second division in their sophomore campaign - just as St Pauli did - HSV are ramping up the difficulty of their pre-season schedule with matches against Lille and Toulouse to come.

Before those clashes, Polzin's men will face arguably their toughest test of the summer, welcoming Everton to their home ground on Saturday, but they do so on the back of a win last weekend.

Hamburger put on a dominant display as they ran out 3-1 victors against Heidenheim on July 25, taking the lead through Albert Gronbaek in the first half, and sealing the triumph thanks to second-half efforts from Rayan Philippe and Patson Daka.

However, while the Bundesliga side will come into this friendly with optimism, fans will be wary after seeing their team fail to keep a clean sheet since beating FCH 2-0 back in early February - a run of 16 matches.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Meanwhile, David Moyes's Everton may have finished 13th in the Premier League last season, but they were a mere four points short of a place in the Conference League qualifiers.

Hoping to go one step further in 2026-27, the Toffees have recruited Hayden Hackney and Merlin Rohl - as well as Tyrique George on a permanent basis - so far this summer, and all three are in line to feature on Saturday.

That being said, Moyes's side have been far from impressive so far in pre-season, winning just one of their three friendlies to date, beating Dundee FC 4-0 on July 18.

The Merseysiders followed that victory with a 0-0 draw at Bolton, who were promoted to the Championship via the League One playoffs, and a 1-0 loss against second-tier Stoke on Tuesday.

Overall results are of little importance in pre-season friendlies, but Moyes will be keen to see improvements from his team going forward on Saturday, considering that Everton failed to score in each of their last two matches - both of which were against lower-division opposition.

Hamburger SV Club Friendlies form:

L

W

Everton Club Friendlies form:

W

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Hamburger continue to be without 19-year-old left winger Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit, as he works his way back from a long-term ankle injury.

In his absence, Yussuf Poulsen could lead the line once again, supported by Martin Adeline and Albert Gronbaek in attack, with Bakery Jatta and Louis Lemke providing width from wing-back.

As for Everton, they have a generally fit squad for this weekend, and fans will be hoping to catch another glimpse of summer-signing Hayden Hackney in midfield.

Harrison Armstrong may be chosen to partner the 24-year-old in a double pivot once again, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall operates in a number 10 role.

Up top, Beto should retain his place in the XI, with exciting young attackers Tyler Dibling and Tyrique George on hand to start on the flanks.

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Omari, Capaldo; Torunarigha; Jatta, Remberg, Sambi Lokonga, Gronbaek; Adeline, Lemke; Poulsen

Everton possible starting lineup:

Travers; Rohl, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Hackney, Armstrong; Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Beto

We say: Hamburger SV 1-1 Everton

Hamburger will be confident given their win last time out and Everton's lacklustre showings this summer, so expect to see a strong performance from the Bundesliga side.

However, now that the Toffees' new signings have had more time to get up to speed with Moyes' demands, the Premier League club could walk away with a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.