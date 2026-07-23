Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Everton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 23 Jul 2026 10:04 , Last updated: 23 Jul 2026 10:08

Everton will continue their preparations for their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a pre-season friendly against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees will begin their new league season at home to Crystal Palace on August 22, while Bolton's 2026-27 campaign kicks off in the EFL Cup against Sheffield Wednesday on August 8.

Match preview

Bolton will be back in the Championship during the 2026-27 campaign, having secured promotion through the League One playoffs last term, beating Stockport 4-1 in the final.

Steven Schumacher's side have played two friendlies this summer, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Dunajska Streda on July 17 before beating Oldham Athletic 3-1 last time out.

Bolton will now face Everton, Fleetwood Town and NAC Breda before beginning their 2026-27 campaign in the EFL Cup against Sheffield Wednesday on August 8.

The Trotters will then be at home to Preston North End on their return to Championship football on August 15, before tackling Queens Park Rangers and Lincoln City.

Bolton have made five signings so far this summer, including Luca Stephenson from Liverpool, while David Watson, Ben Davies, Akin Famewo and Kyliane Dong have also boosted the squad for the upcoming season.

© Iconsport

Everton, meanwhile, scored four unanswered goals against Scottish outfit Dundee in their opening pre-season match, with Beto, Thierno Barry, Harvey Foster and Dwight McNeil on the scoresheet for the Premier League outfit.

David Moyes' side have a very busy pre-season schedule, facing Bolton, Stoke City, Hamburger SV, Stuttgart, Newcastle United and Lille before beginning their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on August 22.

The Toffees finished 13th in the Premier League last season, but the team will be looking to push higher up the division in 2026-27.

Everton's squad has been boosted by the arrivals of Merlin Rohl, Tyrique George and Hayden Hackney, and more new signings are expected to be made before this summer's transfer window closes for business.

Bolton Wanderers pre-season form:

LW

Everton pre-season form:

W

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Ruben Rodrigues has scored three times for Bolton in their two pre-season fixtures, and the 29-year-old is once again set to start in this contest.

Summer arrival Stephenson is set to continue at right-back for Bolton, while fellow new signings Watson and Davies should also be in the XI.

Bolton head coach Schumacher will again make full use of his squad in this match, as he prepares for the start of the new Championship campaign.

As for Everton, Jarrad Branthwaite continues to make positive progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury, but the centre-back is still not ready to feature.

The match could also come too soon for summer arrival Hackney, who is still building his fitness, while James Garner remains a major doubt due to a groin problem.

New signings Rohl and George are once again expected to feature in the starting side, while James Tarkowski is likely to be introduced into the XI following his appearance off the bench against Dundee.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Stephenson, Forino, Davies, Conway; Sheehan; Warren, Watson, Rodrigues, Gale; Dalby

Everton possible starting lineup:

Travers; Aznou, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien; Iroegbunam, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall; George, Barry, Dibling

We say: Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Everton

This should be a competitive match for both sides, which is what the teams will want at this stage of pre-season. It is always difficult to predict scores in friendly games, but we believe that Everton will shade a close contest this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.