PSG transfer news: Al-Hilal eye shock swoop for Ballon d'Or Ousmane Dembele

By Axel Clody | 23 Jul 2026 09:05

Al-Hilal are pushing to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer transfer window, with the Ballon d'Or holder currently discussing a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 2026 World Cup has come to an end, meaning Paris Saint-Germain can now push forward on several transfer matters.

Confirmation of Lucas Digne's move is expected, while deals for Maghnes Akliouche and Yan Diomande are well advanced. The French club will also restart contract talks with Dembele and Bradley Barcola.

Both France internationals are out of contract with the double European champions in June 2028. As things stand, there are only two options for their futures: sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain or leave this summer. Both Dembele and Barcola have attracted interest on the market in any case.

Al-Hilal make contact with Ousmane Dembele

© Imago / IMAGO / Xinhua / Zhang Chen

While the former Lyon man is 'adored' by Liverpool and also on Arsenal's radar, the Ballon d'Or holder did not previously have an official suitor for this summer.

That has now changed. According to Sacha Tavolieri, Al-Hilal are very interested in the 29-year-old's profile. The Saudi club, who have already completed the signing of Crysencio Summerville, want to add another star to their attack.

The club, where Karim Benzema plays, are pushing to sign Dembele, who is still in talks over a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Al-Hilal have made initial contact with the France international's camp to assess the feasibility of a transfer this summer.

The Saudi Pro League side want to know Dembele's position before making any approach to Paris Saint-Germain. 'If the player shows he is open to the project, Al-Hilal will then officially open negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain to try and reach an agreement on the terms of a transfer,' the Belgian journalist said.

Sporting project at Paris Saint-Germain or a Ballon d'Or salary at Al-Hilal

© Iconsport / Mickael Chavet/ZUMA Press Wire

Dembele therefore faces a dilemma over the next step in his career: extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain or move to Saudi Arabia.

The first option carries the advantage of remaining at the best club in the world at present and trying to win further honours in France and Europe.

The second option would allow the Vernon-born forward to take on a new challenge at 29 and, above all, sign a huge contract.

'Paris Saint-Germain insist the salary structure in place will not change and no excess will be made' to extend the forward, French outlet L'Equipe reported in June, with the player himself seeking a significant pay rise to sign a new deal.

Early reports on the matter suggested Paris Saint-Germain were prepared to offer Ousmane Dembele £25.5m-per-year, while the forward was said to be demanding double that figure.

That is an amount he could earn, or even exceed, by joining Al-Hilal. Sportune reports that Benzema earns close to £170m-per-year at the Saudi club when bonuses and image rights are included.