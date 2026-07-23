Liverpool transfer news: Reds now 'confident' of beating Arsenal to £100m Mo Salah replacement

By Lewis Blain | 23 Jul 2026 07:47

Liverpool are growing increasingly confident of signing Bradley Barcola as their search for Mohamed Salah's long-term successor ramps up.

The Paris Saint-Germain winger has emerged as one of the Reds' priority attacking targets following an impressive campaign for club and country.

It is now suggested that Liverpool are leading the race ahead of league rivals Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool in driving seat to win Bradley Barcola transfer race

© Imago / ANP

According to emerging reports, Liverpool are confident of beating the Gunners to the signing of Barcola this summer.

The Gunners turned their attention to the France international after missing out on Morgan Rogers, who instead completed a blockbuster move to Chelsea, but Liverpool are now believed to be in pole position.

Barcola's situation at PSG has changed following the expected arrival of Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig, with the European champions prepared to sanction a sale as they also look to generate funds for a move for Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche.

The 23-year-old dynamo further enhanced his reputation during France's run to the World Cup semi-finals and is now valued at around £100 million, while Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation.

Bradley Barcola is the statement signing that Andoni Iraola needs

© Imago / Sportimage

Replacing Salah was never going to be easy for Andoni Iraola, but Barcola is one of the few players with the talent and potential to shoulder that responsibility.

The France international offers explosive pace, elite dribbling ability and the versatility to trouble defenders across the front line, while his performances for PSG and at the 2026 World Cup have shown he is ready to perform on the biggest stage.

Liverpool have already begun reshaping the squad under Iraola, but signing Barcola would send the clearest signal yet that the Reds intend to challenge for major honours again immediately.

A fee of around £100 million is undeniably significant, yet Liverpool are not buying an established veteran nearing the end of his peak. They would be investing in one of Europe's brightest attacking talents at just 23 years of age, with the potential to become the face of the club's attack for years to come.

If the Reds can beat Arsenal, Bayern Munich and the rest of Europe to Barcola's signature, it would represent a genuine statement of intent from Iraola in his first transfer window at Anfield.