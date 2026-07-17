How Bradley Barcola compares to Yan Diomande as Liverpool given transfer green light

By Ben Knapton | 17 Jul 2026 18:15

Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola would be an "excellent" replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, and Andoni Iraola is "sure" to be running the rule over the Frenchman, a former Reds goalkeeper has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The 2024-25 Premier League champions have already bolstered their attacking ranks with the signing of Victor Munoz from Osasuna, but a new big-money attacker is anticipated to arrive in the wake of Salah's departure.

Yan Diomande and Barcola had been earmarked as two of Liverpool's prime targets in that area, although the former is believed to favour a move to PSG, which could have implications on Barcola's future.

Liverpool are reportedly ready to break the bank for the former Lyon attacker, who has impressed in fleeting moments during the World Cup, registering two goals and one assist as France prepare to face England in Saturday's third-place playoff.

As talk over Barcola's future intensifies, ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel believes that Iraola will be keeping a close eye on developments surrounding the 23-year-old.

Liverpool given green light to sign "excellent" Bradley Barcola

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

"That is really big as PSG already have a set of fantastic attacking players and Diomande will make them even better," Friedel said. "Does this mean one of the existing top players will leave?

"Well it may happen as the quality PSG will have is just so powerful. So much technical skill and power and pace and energy. For Liverpool, he would be an excellent signing, especially with Salah leaving.

"Liverpool do need to look to add more quality in given Salah has left. But I like Iraola and I am sure he will be looking at players; Barcola one of them."

Barcola managed a respectable 20 goal involvements from 49 matches in a PSG kit last season - 13 of his own and seven assists - but he failed to nail down a spot in the XI due to competition from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Barcola did not start any of PSG's last four Champions League games en route to the trophy, and he is now in the last two years of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

How Bradley Barcola compares to Yan Diomande amid Liverpool transfer links

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

Diomande to PSG is not yet set in stone, but it has been well-reported that the Ivorian would favour a switch to the reigning European champions over Iraola's Liverpool.

If the Reds were to miss out on Diomande, they would also miss out on a player who scored one more league goal than Barcola last term, and who posted a marginally better conversion rate of 22.6% compared to 16.4%.

Diomande also registered eight assists compared to just one for Barcola, and the African's take-on success rate stands out in comparison to the Frenchman, who only succeeded with 41.3% of such battles.

Meanwhile, Diomande's success rate stands at 59.9%, and the RB Leipzig man also contested a far greater number of ground duels (358 to 180) and won just over 50% of them, compared to Barcola's 42.2%.

Diomande did play just over 700 more league minutes than Barcola did last season, but the statistics suggest that Liverpool ought to be breaking the bank for the Bundesliga star instead.

Brad Friedel was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill's World Cup 2026 winner odds.