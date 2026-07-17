Liverpool transfer news: Reds make 'enquiries' for £30m Brazil star eyed as Yan Diomande alternative

By Lewis Blain | 17 Jul 2026 07:19

Liverpool and their search for Mohamed Salah's long-term successor continues on multiple fronts as new boss Andoni Iraola looks to reshape his attacking options.

Yan Diomande remains the dream target at Anfield, but with the RB Leipzig winger favouring a move to Paris Saint-Germain, the Reds are actively exploring alternative solutions.

One familiar face from Iraola's recent past has now emerged as a serious option.

Liverpool submit fresh Rayan enquiry

© Iconsport / Alex Gottschalk / DeFodi Images

Liverpool have made fresh 'enquiries' over AFC Bournemouth winger Rayan as they step up plans to strengthen their attack this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old Brazilian has remained on Liverpool's radar since opting to join Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama in January, with the Reds now revisiting their interest after his impressive first six months in England.

Rayan scored five goals and registered two assists from just 13 Premier League starts, helping Bournemouth qualify for Europe before earning a place in Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad.

TEAMtalk adds that Liverpool have sought Andoni Iraola's opinion on the teenager, with the Spaniard a huge admirer after helping oversee his rapid development on the south coast.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG are also monitoring the youngster, although Bournemouth remain determined to keep hold of one of their brightest prospects.

Rayan is a Premier League-proven alternative

© Iconsport / PA Images

While Rayan may not yet possess the pedigree of Diomande or Bradley Barcola, he offers something equally valuable - proven Premier League experience at just 19 years of age.

Having adapted almost instantly following his £30 million move to Bournemouth, he already looks comfortable against elite opposition and has shown he can produce goals in England's top flight.

His World Cup performances have only strengthened that reputation. Carlo Ancelotti praised the youngster's "complete" display against Scotland, highlighting not only his attacking quality but also his maturity and defensive work rate.

It remains to be seen how much he could command, but Rayan would surely also represent a significantly cheaper investment than Liverpool's other leading targets, allowing the club to strengthen elsewhere while still signing one of Europe's most exciting young forwards.

The Brazilian may not be the headline-grabbing arrival supporters crave, but if Liverpool miss out on Diomande, Rayan looks like an increasingly smart alternative with enormous long-term potential under a manager who already knows exactly how to get the best out of him.