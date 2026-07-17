Liverpool transfer news: Reds target England defender after impressive World Cup campaign

By Axel Clody | 17 Jul 2026 06:26

Liverpool are continuing their search for a versatile defensive addition this summer, and according to Anfield Watch, Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence remains high on their list of targets.

The England international significantly enhanced his reputation during the World Cup, where he was a reliable and effective member of Thomas Tuchel's squad throughout the tournament.

His versatility and Premier League experience match the profile of player new boss Andoni Iraola is seeking to add this summer.

Liverpool's long-standing interest in Spence

© Imago / Uwe Kraft

The Reds' interest in Spence is not new. According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool scouts watched him in detail during his loan spell at Rennes in 2023. They had originally travelled to observe then-emerging talent Desire Doue, but were sufficiently impressed by Spence's performances to pay close attention.

The way Spence handled himself against one of French football's biggest young talents left a strong impression on the scouting team. Although no formal offer followed at the time, Liverpool never stopped monitoring him.

Spence caught the attention of major clubs with his World Cup performances, featuring in all six of England's matches on their run to the semi-finals, starting twice and coming off the bench on four occasions.

He delivered a particularly strong display in the 2-1 quarter-final win over Norway, once again demonstrating his ability in one-on-one defending situations and his contribution to attacking transitions.

His pace, physical readiness and capacity to play across multiple defensive positions made him one of Tuchel's key tactical options throughout the tournament.

Tottenham are in no hurry to sell

© Iconsport / SUSA

A potential deal will not be straightforward for Liverpool. Spurs are under no pressure to sell, Spence signed a new long-term contract with the club in August 2025, significantly strengthening their negotiating position. His outstanding World Cup displays are only likely to push his market value higher.

The football case is compelling. Iraola is looking for defenders capable of covering multiple positions without requiring a change of system, and in that respect, Spence is one of the more interesting players available. Alongside his versatility, he brings pace, Premier League experience and minimal adaptation risk.

The question now is whether Liverpool consider Spence to still represent value for money, or whether his World Cup stock has pushed his price beyond what the Reds are willing to pay.