Tottenham transfer news: Juventus 'turn to Richarlison' as Kolo Muani backup plan, Spurs willing to sell

By Axel Clody | 17 Jul 2026 06:09

Juventus are working on alternatives should their pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani hit a wall, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison has emerged as one of the most credible backup options.

The Brazilian striker came onto Juventus's radar during discussions between the two clubs over a different player: goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, a long-standing target for the Turin club.

Richarlison talks opened through Vicario negotiations

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Richarlison is now considered one of Juventus's primary alternatives for attacking reinforcement this window. According to the Italian press, Spurs are willing to negotiate and could accept a bid in the region of £21m to £25m.

The dialogue between the clubs was made easier by a long-standing personal relationship: Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali has maintained an excellent working relationship with Roberto De Zerbi since the two collaborated at Sassuolo, and De Zerbi now manages Tottenham.

Vicario's situation was Juventus's original priority in these talks. The Italian goalkeeper has been identified as a potential asset sale, with Tottenham having brought in veteran Martin Dubravka as cover, making Vicario available if the right offer arrived.

He is also considered Juventus's leading fallback option should their pursuit of Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa collapse.

It was during those conversations that Richarlison's name naturally entered the picture. The Brazilian has a contract at Tottenham until June 2027 but his future in north London is far from secure.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, he has no interest in signing an extension, and the club are already open to selling before the window closes. Should no deal be agreed, Spurs risk losing him on a free transfer in January when he enters the final year of his contract, a scenario they are keen to avoid.

Last season Richarlison scored 12 goals, a considerably more impressive return than Kolo Muani, who managed only five during his loan from PSG.

Kolo Muani remains Juventus's first choice

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Despite the Richarlison interest, Kolo Muani remains Juventus's priority. The French forward is contracted to PSG until June 2028, is younger than the Brazilian and is considered the higher-profile acquisition.

Juventus have submitted a bid of around £34m for the striker, but PSG are holding out for closer to £42m. Negotiations are ongoing.

Should Juventus fail to close the gap, the club intends to move on quickly. Alongside Richarlison,

La Gazzetta dello Sport also name Alexander Sorloth of Atletico Madrid and Folarin Balogun of Monaco as alternative targets. The club's board is determined to land a new centre-forward this window regardless of the Kolo Muani outcome.