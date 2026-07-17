Preview: Molde vs SK Brann - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 17 Jul 2026 02:39

Hoping to climb into the Norwegian Eliteserien's European places, Molde will face off against SK Brann at Aker Stadion on Saturday.

MFK are looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing draw, while the Pride of Bergen are aiming to build on their triumph last time out.

Match preview

Molde have been getting to grips with the demands of new manager Sindre Tjelmeland, who was signed back in December 2025 but only took the reins in late May when his contract as assistant boss of Polish side Lech Poznan expired.

The 36-year-old has previous experience of being the main man, most notably when he spent two-and-a-half years in the IK Start dugout, but this is his first role as chief since January 2024.

Tjelmeland kicked off his MFK tenure with a 2-1 defeat against Sarpsborg 08 on May 25, but quickly bounced back with a 2-1 triumph over Sandefjord five days later, courtesy of goals either side of half time from Fredrik Gulbrandsen and Eirik Hestad.

Molde fans will be hoping that the manager has been able to use the mid-season break to prepare for the remainder of the 2026 campaign, but the club lost 4-1 to Bodo/Glimt and 2-1 against Rosenborg in their final two friendlies, before going on to draw 2-2 with relegation-threatened Aalesund on their return to top-flight action.

That stalemate last time out saw Tjelmeland's side drop down to fifth in the Eliteserien table, where their tally of 20 points has them two behind fourth-placed Lillestrom.

However, the hosts will be confident of victory on Saturday, given that they come into the showdown having won each of their past four competitive outings on home turf, and all but one this season so far.

© Iconsport / Marius Simensen, BILDBYRAN, COP 238, MM0056

Meanwhile, Brann finished fourth last term, but they will need to find their feet in order to repeat the feat this time around after a less than stellar opening to the campaign under Eirik Horneland.

The Pride of Bergen currently sit ninth in the league with just 16 points going into matchday 14, a total that sees the club six shy of the top four despite having played a game more than six of the eight teams above them.

In truth, the mid-season break came at just the right moment for Brann, who had lost three on the bounce prior, signing off with a 2-1 defeat against Sarpsborg 08 on May 29.

Horneland's side collected all three points in a 2-1 win over Start last Sunday, and everyone at the club will be hoping that the victory marks the beginning of a turnaround.

That being said, the visitors have only come out on top once across their six most recent competitive away games, bizarrely thrashing top-of-the-table Tromso 5-0 on April 29 as part of a run that features four losses and one draw.

Additionally, Brann may have one eye on next Thursday's UEFA Conference League qualifier against Universitatea Cluj, considering that they enjoyed a commendable 2025-26 Europa League campaign, reaching the playoffs for the knockout stage.

Molde Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W

L

W

L

W

D

SK Brann Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W

W

L

L

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Molde will be without goalkeeper Mads Kikkenborg once again, as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury that will see him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Likewise, left-back Fredrik Kristensen Dahl is working his way back from the knee injury he suffered in February, so expect to see Martin Linnes operate on the left of a four-man defence alongside Birk Risa, Isak Helstad Amundsen and Halldor Stenevik, protecting Albert Posiadala between the sticks.

As for Brann, they are missing midfielders Eggert Gudmundsson and Sakarias Opsahl this weekend, though the duo are closing in on returns to action in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Niklas Jensen Wassberg looks set to start in the deepest midfield role, with Felix Horn Myhre just ahead of him.

Elsewhere, centre-back Nana Boakye is out for the rest of the campaign due to a knee injury, but fellow centre-halves Fredrik Pallesen Knudsen and Vetle Dragsnes will be on hand to form the heart of the visitors' defence.

Molde possible starting lineup:

Posiadala; Stenevik, Amundsen, Risa, Linnes; Daehli, Breivik; Hestad, Granaas, Spiten-Nysaeter; Kone-Doherty

SK Brann possible starting lineup:

Nilsen; Holten, Knudsen, Dragsnes, Soltvedt; Wassberg; Ingason, Myhre, Haaland; Mathisen, Holm

We say: Molde 2-1 SK Brann

Molde have been inconsistent in recent months, but their home record has remained strong in 2026, and fans will be expecting another win for the hosts.

In that same direction, Brann have struggled on the road this term, losing four of their last six competitive away games and winning just once during that stretch.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.