Thomas Tuchel future: England boss blames "passive" players for Argentina World Cup defeat as sack rumours emerge

By Lewis Nolan | 16 Jul 2026 23:48

England boss Thomas Tuchel appeared to blame the instincts of his team for their defeat to Argentina on Wednesday in the World Cup semi-final.

A victory for the Three Lions would have secured the country just their second ever appearance at the World Cup final, and many were hopeful that the team would advance after Anthony Gordon scored against La Albiceleste in the 55th minute.

However, England dropped deeper immediately after taking the lead, and they allowed the likes of Lionel Messi considerably more time on the ball, a decision that would prove fatal given he assisted both of Argentina's two goals.

The Three Lions boss faced significant criticism for the defensive display of his team after Gordon's strike, with many arguing that he was directly responsible for the nation's 2-1 defeat.

Tuchel appeared to blame the natural instincts of the players in his squad for the defensive approach, telling reporters: "In this moment my feeling was no structure in the world could have helped us because actually we were too passive and we were not physical enough.

"We couldn't find any duels anymore; that's why we dropped deeper and deeper. It was never the plan, but it happened. (We) couldn't stop the runners from the second line, the midfielders, through our gaps, and the deliveries were on the highest level.

"You need to get back on the ball; otherwise you cannot break the pressure, and you cannot get the momentum back. I think ball possession plays a crucial role; it's maybe not in our DNA like it is in our Spanish DNA or in our Argentinian-Brazilian DNA, to take the ball and control the game with the ball."

Of the five substitutions that Tuchel made during the match, three of them were defensive changes, with centre-backs Dan Burn and Ezri Konsa coming onto the pitch before forwards Marcus Rashford and Ivan Toney.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain, Alamy Live News

England 1-2 Argentina: Is Thomas Tuchel right about World Cup problems?

There is some merit in Tuchel arguing that England are not as strong as the likes of Spain or Argentina with the ball, but many of the Three Lions' struggles in possession were self-inflicted.

The head coach opted to leave behind the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Adam Wharton, two of the country's best passers.

ENGLAND'S SECOND HALF AGAINST ARGENTINA Shots: 4 Shots Inside the Box: 1 Touches in Opposition's Box: 3 Possession: 28% Possession between 55th and 92nd minutes: 12%

There were some concerns about whether the duo's defensive frailties would be detrimental, but having them as options off of the bench would have been beneficial.

Tuchel was ultimately responsible for the defensive nature of his squad, and while some members of his team may have naturally dropped deeper, taking off the likes of Gordon reduced the counter-attacking threat his team posed and invited pressure.

© Iconsport / PA Images

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With the 52-year-old contracted to the national team until 2028, it seems likely that he will see out the remaining two years of his contract at least.

Tuchel has shown in the past that he can excel in knockout competitions, winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 while also reaching the final of the competition with Paris Saint-Germain in 2020.

It should be noted that former England manager Gareth Southgate enjoyed significant support after reaching the same stage of the 2018 World Cup, with Englishman overseeing three more major competitions before leaving.

Unless someone such as Pep Guardiola expresses interest in taking on the role of England head coach, then it may be better to stick with Tuchel.