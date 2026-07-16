Preview: Start vs Rosenborg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 16 Jul 2026 21:20

Start welcome Rosenborg to Sparebanken Sor Arena on Saturday afternoon, with the hosts desperate to climb off the foot of the Eliteserien table, while the visitors look to continue their revival under new head coach Freyr Alexandersson.

The home side are enduring a difficult return to the top flight, currently five points off safety, whereas the visitors head into the weekend in 12th place, hoping to secure consecutive league victories for the first time this season.

Match preview

Start have endured a miserable first half of the campaign, collecting just seven points from their opening 13 league matches after recording one win, four draws and eight defeats.

Azar Karadas' side resumed league action with a 2-1 defeat to Brann last weekend, making it two Eliteserien losses on the bounce after also falling 2-1 away to Fredrikstad before the mid-season break.

Their biggest issue has been at the defensive end, with Start conceding 30 goals in 13 league games, comfortably the worst defensive record in the Eliteserien, and unless they tighten up quickly, their stay in the top flight could prove to be a short one.

Home form has at least offered some encouragement, with their only league victory of the campaign coming at Sparebanken Sor Arena against Valerenga, while they have lost just one of five games on home soil (D3).

Standing in their way is a Rosenborg side beginning to show signs of improvement under Alexandersson, who enjoyed a winning start to his reign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Kristiansund.

That success followed a respectable 2-2 draw against title challengers Bodo/Glimt before the break, meaning the visitors are now unbeaten in their last two league outings after previously struggling for consistency.

Rosenborg have won only three league matches all season, but they now have an opportunity to build momentum against the division's bottom side, although their away form remains an area for improvement, having failed to win on the road so far this season (D1, L4).

However, history favours the visitors, who are unbeaten in their last 18 competitive meetings with Start, recording 14 victories and four draws during that run dating back to 2009.

Rosenborg have also won on five of their last six league visits to Sparebanken Sor Arena, recording a draw in the most recent one back in 2020, and they will be confident of extending that dominance against familiar opponents.

Start Norwegian Eliteserien form:

D

L

L

W

L

L

Rosenborg Norwegian Eliteserien form:

L

W

L

L

D

W

Team News

© Imago

Start have a few injury concerns, with Johan Meyer ruled out by a groin injury, while Kristoffer Tonnessen and Filip Lien are also unavailable due to leg and foot problems respectively.

Marius Nordal is a doubt to feature, as he is dealing with an illness, but otherwise, Karadas has a largely available squad as he searches for defensive improvements after another disappointing display against Brann.

The hosts are expected to continue relying on goalkeeper Jacob Larsen, while they will likely deploy a back-five while hoping for a much stronger performance defensively.

Rosenborg, meanwhile, are set to be without midfielder Elias Slordal, and defender Aslak Fonn Witry, who are out with respective injuries.

Simen Nordli is hoping to recover in time from a thigh injury that kept him from featuring in the win over Kristiansund.

Amin Chiakha is expected to spearhead the attack once again after getting on the score sheet again last time out, while Alexandersson is unlikely to make many changes following last weekend's comfortable victory.

Start possible starting lineup:

Larsen; Reitan, Jebali, Norheim, Ujkani, Strannegard; Mvoue, Segberg, Ugland; Lorentzen

Rosenborg possible starting lineup:

Wahlstedt; Mortensen, Volden, Nemcik, Dahl; Ceide, Vaananen, Bomholt, Duris;

Chiakha, Islamovic

We say: Start 1-2 Rosenborg

Rosenborg appear to have turned a corner under their new manager and possess greater quality throughout the squad than their struggling opponents.

Start's home performances have shown occasional promise, but their defensive frailties remain a major concern, and with the visitors also holding an excellent recent record in this fixture, we expect them to edge another important victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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