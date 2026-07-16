Preview: Club Leon vs Atlas - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 16 Jul 2026 20:36

Club Leon host Atlas at Estadio Leon on Saturday as Liga MX kicks off the Apertura 2026 season with a Jornada 1 fixture between two sides desperate to put last term behind them.

This is the first Liga MX campaign to be played under a permanently closed league structure, after the federation confirmed this week that promotion and relegation have been scrapped for good, and it arrives with Atlas parachuting into matchday one without a permanent head coach.

Match preview

Liga MX published its new Reglamento de Competencia on July 15, and Article 35 states plainly that clubs in the top flight will no longer be relegated to Liga de Expansion MX, while Expansion clubs will no longer be promoted on sporting merit regardless of where they finish.

The old quotient table survives in name only, tracked for statistical purposes across six tournaments, but it no longer carries a relegation threat or the financial penalties that used to come with finishing bottom of it.

That single ruling reshapes the stakes of every match this season, Leon and Atlas included, because bad campaigns no longer carry the threat of the drop, only pride and Liguilla qualification to play for.

None of that changes what either manager needs from Friday, but it explains why this opener feels different in tone from previous curtain-raisers even before a ball is kicked.

La Fiera spent last season lurching between promise and collapse, and Clausura 2026 summed that up perfectly.

Javier Gandolfi's side finished 10th in the final table with 22 points, having scored 22 goals but shipped 32, a minus-10 goal difference that ranked among the division's worst defensive returns.

The campaign ended with a chastening 4-1 defeat away to Toluca on the final day, a result that confirmed Leon's exit from Liguilla contention and underlined the defensive fragility Gandolfi has been tasked with fixing since taking permanent charge.

Gandolfi arrived as an emergency appointment last season after Ignacio Ambriz resigned following an 11th-round loss to Tijuana, and this Apertura is his first full campaign in sole control of the project.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Atlas, in contrast, enjoyed a solid regular season, finishing sixth with 26 points from a defence that conceded 18 goals in 17 matches, comfortably tighter than Leon's rearguard.

Diego Cocca's side reached the Liguilla quarter-finals, where they lost the first leg 3-2 in Guadalajara before falling 1-0 away to eventual champions Cruz Azul in the second leg, going out 4-2 on aggregate to the side that went on to win the Clausura title.

That form guide flatters Atlas heading into Friday, but the calm suggested by a sixth-place finish has been shattered completely off the pitch in the days before kickoff.

Cocca left the club on July 13, four days before kickoff, after the new ownership group Grupo PRODI could not agree terms to extend his contract, with reports pointing to disagreements over transfer targets and the direction of the squad.

Los Rojinegros moved quickly and have reportedly agreed a two-year deal with former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo, who arrives with six career trophies including the Copa Sudamericana with Defensa y Justicia and a Qatari league title with Al-Duhail.

Crespo is expected to be presented formally once his registration paperwork clears, but he will not be involved for this game, with the club instead handing interim charge of the Leon trip to youth-team coach Omar Flores.

Crespo's first match in the dugout is instead pencilled in for Jornada 2 away to Santos Laguna, which means Atlas travel to Estadio Leon with a caretaker in the technical area and a squad that has had days rather than weeks to process the upheaval.

That is about as unsettled as preparation gets four days out from a season opener, and it is fair to expect some rustiness in Atlas's game management regardless of the individual quality on the pitch.

Club Leon friendly form:

WW

Atlas Liga MX form:

LDWL

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Leon's squad has changed shape significantly over the off-season, and that has created selection headaches that go beyond simple form and fitness.

Gandolfi's group currently exceeds Liga MX's nine-player limit on foreign-trained players, and the club has been actively trying to move players on to bring the squad back within the regulation before the registration deadline.

Nicolas Fonseca, Santiago Colombatto and Federico Vinas remain in limbo after their loan spells at Real Oviedo ended with the Spanish club's relegation, and none of the trio appear to be part of Gandolfi's plans for the opener, with the club understood to be looking to sell rather than reintegrate them.

Leon have also lost defender Stiven Barreiro and goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez this summer, with Jimenez moving to newly promoted Atlante, while Colombian pair Juan Guevara and Jhohan Romana arrive to freshen up the back line.

Centre-back Sebastian Vegas missed the closing weeks of Clausura 2026 with a knee ligament injury, but the Chilean has been a regular fixture throughout preseason training and has publicly stated his wish to extend his stay in Guanajuato, so he should be available for selection.

Winger Ismael Diaz is back in the squad after representing Panama at the World Cup, where he featured in the group stage before Panama's exit against Ghana and Croatia, and he returned to preseason training within days of that elimination.

Diaz scored five goals in Clausura 2026 and remains one of Leon's most important attacking outlets, though a shortened preseason window means his sharpness from the start is a fair question.

For the visitors, Camilo Vargas is expected to continue in goal, with Aldo Rocha likely to marshal midfield as club captain following his experienced showings throughout last season, including a goal against Cruz Azul in the regular phase.

Atlas's back three of Gaddi Aguirre, Manuel Capasso and Rodrigo Schlegel has been the settled defensive unit for some time, and there is little reason for a caretaker setup to tear that up four days before a season opener.

Club Leon possible starting lineup:

J. Garcia; Reyes, Vegas, Romana, Gauthier; Colula, Beltran; Dominguez, Diaz, Arcila; Cambindo

Atlas possible starting lineup:

Vargas; Aguirre, Capasso, Schlegel; J. Rodriguez, Rocha, Rios, Lozano; A. Gonzalez, M. Garcia; A. Rodriguez

We say: Club Leon 2-0 Atlas

Leon have home advantage, a full off-season under a settled coaching staff and an attacking group that already knows Gandolfi's ideas, while Atlas arrive with a caretaker in the dugout and a squad still absorbing the exit of their head coach days before kickoff.

Atlas's underlying numbers from last season are stronger, particularly defensively, but disrupted preparation tends to show up early in a season rather than late, and a home opener against a side without its long-term project in place favours the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Vote in the Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2026 World Cup awards; from player of the tournament and breakout star, to best attacker and biggest disappointment.

Voting will be open until 11pm UK time on Monday, July 20, and the winners announced on Tuesday, July 21!