Preview: CD Guadalajara vs Toluca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 16 Jul 2026 19:22 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 19:33

CD Guadalajara and Toluca will both look to kick off their 2026 Liga MX campaigns with a victory when they face off at Estadio Akron on Sunday.

The hosts were beaten in the semi-finals of the Clausura play-offs last season, while their visitors went all the way in the Apertura division to secure a domestic double, having already claimed the Campeon de Campeones title.

Match preview

Aiming to end a seven-year wait for domestic glory, Guadalajara entered the latter stages of the 2025-26 campaign as one of the favourites to go all the way, and their victory over Tigres on away goals in the Clausura quarter-finals reinforced that belief.

After a 2-2 first-leg draw with Cruz Azul in the semi-finals, Gabriel Milito’s men were level at 1-1 with 25 minutes remaining in the second leg, putting them in pole position to advance on away goals once again before Agustin Palavecino struck a decisive winner.

Despite the disappointment, it was a promising debut season for Milito, who has since been backed in the transfer market with the arrivals of Kevin Castaneda and Jordan Carrillo - both debuting in a goalless friendly against Correcaminos earlier this month.

Unbeaten in season openers over the last five years, Rebano Sagrado will take confidence into this weekend’s fixture, though their recent record against Toluca is less encouraging.

Guadalajara have lost each of the last three meetings with Toluca, having previously gone five matches unbeaten in this fixture between October 2023 and July 2024.

© Imago / Agencia-MexSport

Looking to build on their Liga MX Apertura title - secured in December 2025 after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Tigres - Toluca made a strong start to the Clausura campaign, going unbeaten in their opening 12 matches before recording just one win from their final five outings.

Antonio Mohamed’s side then proceeded to the play-offs, but were knocked out by Pachuca courtesy of a 3-0 aggregate defeat, with both legs played either side of a CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final triumph over Los Angeles FC.

Putting their domestic disappointment aside, Los Escarlatas once again defeated Tigres on penalties to lift the Champions Cup, ending their season on a high less than two weeks before the start of the World Cup.

A friendly 1-0 defeat to Cancun and a 3-3 draw with Atlante mean Toluca head into Sunday’s clash without a win in 90 minutes since May 7. However, like Guadalajara, the visitors have proven reliable in opening fixtures, having not lost one since 2022.

No team scored more goals in the Apertura and Clausura regular seasons combined last time out than Toluca’s 71, and that attacking firepower will be needed again if they are to enjoy another successful campaign.

CD Guadalajara friendlies form:

D

Toluca friendlies form:

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Straffon Images

Leonardo Sepulveda has not featured since July 2025 due to an ongoing ankle injury, and he will remain sidelined for Sunday’s match.

Armando Gonzalez scored 24 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions for the hosts last time out, a significant improvement on the five goals he managed in his 24 games leading up to 2025-26.

Defender Diego Ochoa spent last season on loan at Juarez and has now joined Necaxa on a short-term deal.

Everardo Lopez is expected to miss the opening stages of Toluca’s campaign after picking up an injury in May’s Champions Cup final.

Oswaldo Virgen (leg) and Marcel Ruiz (knee) complete the list of absentees for the visitors, with Ruiz not expected to return until November.

CD Guadalajara possible starting lineup:

Whalley; Campillo, Aguirre, Perez; Ledezma, Govea, F Gonzalez, B Gonzalez; Carrillo, Castenada; Sepulveda

Toluca possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Lopez, Pereira, Briseno, Barbosa; Romero, Gutierrez; Perez, Guzman, Angulo; Paulinho

We say: CD Guadalajara 2-1 Toluca

Toluca have dominated this fixture in recent seasons, but Guadalajara’s impressive home form - having suffered just one defeat since the turn of the year - will give them confidence.

We expect the hosts to edge a narrow victory and make a winning start to their league campaign.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.