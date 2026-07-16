Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'move swiftly' to secure Leandro Trossard's £34m replacement

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Jul 2026 19:08 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 19:08

Arsenal have reportedly secured their first major deal in the summer transfer window as they seek to reinforce their squad following a historic Premier League triumph.

Manager Mikel Arteta is determined to recruit high-quality attacking talent to sustain their domestic dominance and make another deep run in the Champions League.

The Gunners recently sanctioned the high-profile departure of versatile forward Leandro Trossard, who completed a €20m (£17.1m) move to Turkish giants Besiktas.

Boardroom officials initially explored an ambitious move for Juventus starlet Kenan Yildiz but pivoted to alternative options after being informed that the Turkish international was not for sale.

Arsenal 'agree' fee for Belgium-based winger

© Iconsport / SUSA

The Athletic are reporting that the Gunners have now reached a €40m (£34m) agreement with Belgian champions Club Brugge to secure the services of winger Christos Tzolis.

The North London outfit are in the process of finalising personal terms and medical arrangements to wrap up the transfer swiftly.

Arsenal's recruitment team had been tracking the 24-year-old since early June before accelerating negotiations this week.

The Greek international represents a major coup for the Premier League champions, having previously attracted interest from domestic rivals Crystal Palace last summer.

The transfer remains entirely separate from Arsenal's ongoing pursuit of Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers.

What could Arsenal-linked Tzolis bring to the Emirates Stadium?

© Imago

Tzolis enjoyed an extraordinary campaign in Belgium last term, racking up an impressive 22 goals and 29 assists across 52 appearances in all competitions.

The versatile forward offers excellent pace, physicality and defensive awareness, aligning perfectly with the tactical demands of the Arsenal coaching staff.

Although his previous stint in English football with Norwich City proved underwhelming, the 34-cap international was a teenager playing in a struggling, relegation-bound side at the time.

Much like Gabriel Martinelli, the Greek attacker thrives when given space to exploit but must now prove he can adapt to more congested defensive structures in the top flight.

Supporters will hope the seemingly incoming wide attacker can replicate the sudden impact of the departed Trossard to help secure back-to-back league titles.