Arsenal transfer news: Premier League champions 'line up' £34.5m bargain as alternative to £65m target

By Seye Omidiora | 13 Jun 2026 01:41

Arsenal are reportedly exploring a potential deal to sign Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis.

Mikel Arteta's side are keen to reshape their attack after a 2025-26 season that culminated in Premier League success, ending the club's 22-year drought.

While they have been linked with a £65m move for Real Rociedad's Ander Barrenetxea, a Belgium-based alternative has now emerged.

According to The Athletic, growing uncertainty surrounding the long-term futures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli has further accelerated these summer transfer plans.

Arsenal 'explore' summer move for Brugge winger Tzolis

© Imago / Ulrik Pedersen/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

The above source reports that the London giants believe that a transfer deal could be struck around £34.5m.

The Greece international remains under a long-term contract with the Belgian champions until June 2029 after signing fresh terms last year.

This prospective pursuit will reportedly have no impact on the ongoing interest of the club in recruiting Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers.

Tzolis has previously welcomed the prospect of moving to the Premier League, highlighting his desire to play for an elite team in the Champions League.

Analysing Tzolis and his prospective Arsenal role

© Imago / Focus Images

The versatile attacker has enjoyed a highly productive stint in Belgium, registering an impressive tally of 43 goals across the past two seasons.

Tzolis's spectacular form follows a prolific loan spell with Fortuna Dusseldorf, where he found the net 23 times during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Gunners previously enquired about Juventus prodigy Kenan Yildiz, but pivoted to alternative options after being informed that the Turkey international was completely unavailable.

Tzolis previously struggled to establish himself in English football during a brief spell at Norwich City where he made just 14 top-flight appearances.

However, his development over the past two years suggests he could provide vital competition and support on the left flank for the Premier League champions next term.