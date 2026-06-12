Saturday's World Cup predictions and previews including Brazil vs. Morocco

By Matt Law | 13 Jun 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes Brazil's group-stage fixture with Morocco, in addition to a clash between Haiti and Scotland.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Qatar and Switzerland will begin their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Santa Clara on Saturday.

The two teams, who are set to meet for the first time in a competitive match, are competing in Group B at this summer's competition alongside Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

We say: Qatar 1-2 Switzerland

This is a tough match to predict, and it would not be a surprise to see a draw occur in this one. However, Switzerland, who feature in our World Cup betting guide, can call upon the greater quality across the pitch, and we are expecting A-Team to navigate their way to a victory in their section opener.

> Click here to read our full preview for Qatar vs. Switzerland, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Lucas Simonin Gomes / ZUMA Press Wire

Five-time world champions Brazil begin their Group C campaign at the 2026 World Cup against African giants Morocco at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.

While the Selecao are eager to make amends for their quarter-final elimination in Qatar four years ago, the Atlas Lions face a monumental challenge as they endeavour to replicate their surprise semi-final showing.

We say: Brazil 3-1 Morocco

Morocco would send out a statement and significantly boost their hopes of topping Group C if they secured maximum points against Brazil in what promises to be an intriguing contest between two nations separated by just one place in the FIFA rankings.

However, Brazil will be regarded as the favourites, and with ‘Don Carlo’ now at the wheel, we expect a free-scoring Selecao side to punish an injury-hit Atlas Lions outfit with a fairly inexperienced backline.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brazil vs. Morocco, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Action Plus

Two nations making a long-awaited return to the global stage clash at Boston Stadium in Massachusetts on Sunday, as Haiti face Scotland in their opening 2026 World Cup fixture.

The Grenadiers and the Tartan Army enter Group C as distinct outsiders, facing an uphill battle against five-time world champions Brazil and recently-crowned AFCON winners Morocco.

We say: Haiti 1-3 Scotland

Aware that tricky tests against Brazil and Morocco are on the horizon, neither Haiti nor Scotland can afford to drop points in this opening fixture if they are to progress from Group C.

Although Haiti's true level on the international stage remains difficult to gauge, considering the level of opposition they have faced in recent years, a Scotland side ranked nearly 40 places higher should possess more than enough quality to secure maximum points and their first World Cup victory since 1990.

> Click here to read our full preview for Haiti vs. Scotland, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

BC Place will play host to an intriguing 2026 World Cup fixture on Saturday, as Australia tackle Turkey in Group D.

Vancouver will be the destination for the second match in the section, with USA and Paraguay also battling to escape this particular group and make the knockout round.

We say: Australia 0-1 Turkey

We are expecting this contest to be tight, both in terms of the match and the final score, but Turkey can call upon the greater quality, and we are backing Montella's side to open their tournament with a narrow win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Australia vs. Turkey, including team news and possible lineups