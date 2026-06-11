Brazil vs. Morocco: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of World Cup 2026 Group C clash

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Jun 2026 20:30 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 23:52

The 2026 World Cup is underway and five-time world champions Brazil are preparing to face African giants Morocco in their opening Group C fixture at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti is the man tasked with steering the Selecao to their first World Cup triumph since 2002 after the South America nation failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals in four of the last five tournaments.

Meanwhile, the Atlas Lions - recently crowned Africa Cup of Nations champions - are bidding to replicate their historic run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ahead of this intriguing contest, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two nations.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 3

Brazil wins: 2

Draws: 0

Morocco wins: 1

Brazil and Morocco have faced each other just three times on the international stage, spanning both competitive and friendly fixtures, and it is the Selecao who narrowly lead the head-to-head battle with two wins to the Atlas Lions' one.

You have to go back almost 30 years for the first time these two nations butted heads in a friendly fixture held in Belem in October 1997. Two goals in the final 10 minutes from Denilson secured a 2-0 victory for a Brazil side managed by Mario Zagallo.

Just under a year later, Brazil and Morocco lock horns in Bordeaux for their second of three group-stage matches at the 1998 World Cup - their first and only competitive meeting to date.

An early first-half strike from iconic striker Ronaldo was followed by goals from Rivaldo and Bebeto as the Selecao eased to a 3-0 victory en route to reaching the final, where they lost to host nation France

Morocco had to wait almost 25 years to gain their revenge over Brazil in a friendly fixture held in Tangier. Sofiane Boufal's opening goal was cancelled out midway through the second half by Selecao midfielder Casemiro, but Abdelhamid Sabiri netted what proved to be the match-winner for Morocco in the 79th minute to seal a 2-1 home victory.

Previous meetings

Mar 25, 2023: Morocco 2-1 Brazil (Friendly)

Jun 16, 1998: Brazil 3-0 Morocco (World Cup Group Stage)

Oct 09, 1997: Brazil 2-0 Morocco (Friendly)

Previous World Cup meetings

Jun 16, 1998: Brazil 3-0 Morocco (World Cup Group Stage)