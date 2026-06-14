Brazil 1-1 Morocco: Vinicius Junior's World Cup goal creates history for Real Madrid but concerns mount for Carlo Ancelotti

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Jun 2026 01:50

Vinicius Junior's goal for Brazil against Morocco now means that Real Madrid have joined Bayern Munich as the club whose players have scored the most goals in the history of the World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup is well underway, and heavy-hitters Brazil were in action against Morocco on Saturday at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The disputed AFCON champions started the game much more quickly than their Brazilian counterparts, opening the scoring through Ismael Saibari in the 21st minute.

However, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior's equalised in the 32nd minute, and though both teams had chances to win the match, both had to settle for a point.

Opta data reveals that Vinicius Junior's goal was the 79th by a Real Madrid player at the World Cup, meaning Real are now level with Bayern Munich for the club with the most goals scored by players in the competition's history.

79 - El @realmadrid (79) es el club cuyos jugadores han marcado más goles en la historia de la @fifaworldcup_es junto al @FCBayern (también 79). Clásico. pic.twitter.com/31KqDxS3Nm — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 13, 2026

Vinicius Junior disrespect: Carrying the weight of a nation

While the resilience shown by Morocco is sure to be a talking point, with the country seen as a dark horse this summer, the performance of Vinicius Junior should not be understated.

The Brazilian has often been criticised by supporters for failing to bring his club form to the international stage given he has routinely failed to impress at major tournaments.

VINICIUS JUNIOR'S BRAZIL RECORD Games: 50 Goals: 10

It should be noted that Vinicius Junior was expected by many to fill the void left by an ageing Neymar, who has so far been unable to guide Selecao to the World Cup.

Neymar was on the sidelines on Saturday due to a calf injury, and he will have been impressed by the display of the Real star.

Perhaps this will be the year that Vinicius Junior finally comes into his own for the national team, and a first World Cup since 2002 would prove all of his doubters wrong.

© Imago / Andre Ricardo / Sports Press Photo

Can Brazil win the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti is an expert when it comes to knockout football, with the Italian having won the Champions League five times as a manager, as well as twice as a player.

It would be foolish to suggest the 67-year-old cannot lead Selecao to glory this summer, but his team's first-half performance against Morocco was alarming.

Brazil faced 12 shots, six of which came from inside the penalty area, and they struggled to contain their opponents.

A similar display in the knockouts may prove costly, and they could have to wait until 2030 for their next chance of winning the World Cup.