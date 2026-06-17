Portugal 1-1 Congo DR player ratings: Yoane Wissa makes history after Joao Neves scores emotional goal

By Matthew Cooper | 17 Jun 2026 20:07 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 20:12

Portugal kicked off their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Congo DR on Wednesday evening.

Joao Neves gave Portugal the lead after just six minutes, latching onto a Pedro Neto cross and heading past Lionel Mpasi, but Yoane Wissa netted an equaliser on the stroke of halftime.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the clash between Portugal and Congo in the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal player ratings vs. Congo DR:

Diogo Jota's parents in attendance to see Portugal's opening goal ? pic.twitter.com/ZZq0Lq9jsd — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 17, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Diogo Costa - 6/10

DEFENDERS

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

Tomas Araujo - 6/10

Renato Veiga - 6/10

Nuno Mendes - 6/10

MIDFIELDERS

Joao Neves - 7/10

Gave Portugal an early lead with a bullet header and paid an emotional tribute to the late Diogo Jota. Was very busy in midfield alongside Vitinha as his side dominated possession.

Vitinha - 6/10

Expectations were high after his record-breaking campaign with Manchester United and he tried his best to make something happen to no avail. Was also at fault for Wissa's goal.

ATTACKERS

Bernardo Silva - 4/10

The new Real Madrid star failed to make much of an impact and was unsurprisingly replaced at halftime by Francisco Conceicao.

Became the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match at 41 years and 132 days and took a while to get into the game. Had a few chances in the second half, but failed to hit the target and will be disappointed not to have scored.

Pedro Neto - 6/10

Assisted Neves's opener, but that was the only chance the Chelsea winger created. Faded towards the end and was replaced by Rafael Leao in the 71st minute.

SUBSTITUTES

Francisco Conceicao - 6/10

Rafael Leao - 6/10

Nelson Semedo - 6/10

Goncalo Ramos - N/A

Congo DR player ratings vs. Portugal:

Yoane Wissa scores DR Congo’s first-ever World Cup goal! ??⚽



It makes it 1-1 against Portugal in a historic moment for the nation. pic.twitter.com/Q7B6FcT3tn — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 17, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Lionel Mpasi - 6/10

DEFENDERS

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 8/10

Was largely excellent to keep Neto and Leao quiet for much of the game, making more defensive contributions than any other player.

Chancel Mbemba - 7/10

Axel Tuanzebe - 7/10

Perhaps the standout central defender in a back five that did well to keep Portugal quiet for much of the game. Made several key blocks.

Steve Kapuadi - 7/10

Arthur Masuaku - 7/10

Produced an impressive cross for Wissa's goal and did well defensively up against Silva and Conceicao.

MIDFIELDERS

Ngal'ayel Mukau - 6/10

Samuel Moutoussamy - 6/10

Edo Kayembe - 7/10

ATTACKERS

The 35-year-old was a real threat at times and linked up well with Wissa. Worked incredibly hard and had several opportunities to put Congo ahead that he will be disappointed not to have taken.

Yoane Wissa - 9/10

Had a point to prove after a lacklustre first season at Newcastle and stunned Portugal with a superb headed equaliser, securing his place in the history books as the scorer of Congo's first ever World Cup goal.

SUBSTITUTES

Noah Sidiki - 6/10

Joris Kayembe - 6/10

Charles Pickel - 6/10

Simon Banza - N/A

Gedeon Kalulu - N/A