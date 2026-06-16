Wednesday's World Cup predictions and previews including England vs. Croatia, Portugal vs. DR Congo

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Jun 2026 00:00

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes England's opening Group L fixture against Croatia and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal versus Congo DR.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Portugal's search for glory at the 2026 World Cup will begin on Wednesday when they open their Group K campaign with a contest against Congo DR.

Selecao das Quinas have never won the World Cup, but they are being tipped as potential challengers for the trophy this summer considering the quality in their squad.

We say: Portugal 3-0 Congo DR

This is a tough opener for Congo DR, and we are expecting Portugal to be far too strong for their opponents on Wednesday. The best world cup betting sites price Martinez's team as the strong favourites to finish at the top of Group K, and that is difficult to argue.

> Click here to read our full preview for Portugal vs Congo DR, including team news and possible lineups.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

If it finally comes home for England, it will come home from the other side of the planet, as Thomas Tuchel's men kick off their World Cup 2026 Group L adventure against Croatia at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Three Lions' first foes in North America have also been sporting the bridesmaid's dress at recent major tournaments, albeit while still making it onto the podium against the odds.

We say: England 2-1 Croatia

While the most famous result in this head-to-head went Croatia's way, England have since gone unbeaten in three against the Chequered Ones, who come into the World Cup with a dissatisfactory defensive record.

Dalic's men have conceded in each of their last six matches - shipping 10 goals in total - so even though it may not be pretty, an opening Three Lions triumph is surely on the cards.

> Click here to read our full preview for England vs. Croatia, including team news and possible lineups.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Both looking to commence their World Cup campaigns on a positive note, Ghana and Panama clash at Toronto Stadium in the early hours of Thursday morning in Group L.

The Black Stars have struggled through a pile of friendly fixtures ahead of their opening match in Canada, whilst Los Canaleros have shown signs of considerable progression.

We say: Ghana 1-1 Panama

After a stuttering run of friendly results, Ghana need to find their feet quickly at this World Cup, with England and Croatia to come next week.

The Black Stars are the favourites for this match on paper, however, we expect Panama to produce a gritty performance worthy of a point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Ghana vs. Panama, including team news and possible lineups.

© Imago

Making their long-awaited debut at football's biggest festival, Uzbekistan will start their World Cup 2026 campaign in Mexico City, with a clash against Colombia on Wednesday.

Both teams are aiming for a top-two finish in Group K - which also features Portugal and DR Congo - as third place risks an early exit.

We say: Uzbekistan 0-1 Colombia

While still outside the established group of elite football nations, Colombia will fancy their chance of making a deep run at this World Cup, following the shock failure to qualify for Qatar.

Simply glad to be there, Uzbekistan look set to drop deep and focus on defence, so Los Cafeteros may win their Group K opener by a single goal.

> Click here to read our full preview for Uzbekistan vs. Colombia, including team news and possible lineups.