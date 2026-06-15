Preview: England vs Croatia - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jun 2026 15:02 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 15:24

If it finally comes home for England, it will come home from the other side of the planet, as Thomas Tuchel's men kick off their World Cup 2026 Group L adventure against Croatia at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Three Lions' first foes in North America have also been sporting the bridesmaid's dress at recent major tournaments, albeit while still making it onto the podium against the odds.

Match preview

England's last football World Cup win did not come in 1966. The Under-17s and Under-20s both conquered the globe in the summer of 2017, but only senior-level success will belatedly end 60 years of torturous torment.

If the Mundial trophy was awarded on Qualifying form alone, England would already be making parade plans, having become the first UEFA nation to book their spot at the 2026 event courtesy of a perfect eight wins and eight clean sheets in the preliminary phase.

However, the cracks began to appear in Thomas Tuchel's plan when England failed to beat both Uruguay and Japan in March friendlies - suffering their first-ever loss to an Asian side against the latter - and Harry Kane bailing his nation out of trouble against New Zealand did little to drive confidence back up either.

A more recognisable starting XI dispatched Costa Rica with ease in England's final warm-up fixture, though, and the Three Lions have only lost one of their last eight World Cup openers; a 2-1 reverse to Italy in 2014.

The 1966 champions have conversely managed four victories and three stalemates in that sequence, winning each of their last two maiden Mundial matches against Tunisia and Iran, but World Cup history does not favour the men in white.

England vs. Croatia World Cup 2026 Match Preview ??| "I'll Tell You For Free"

While not among the chief contenders for global glory in our World Cup betting guide, Croatia's major competition gravitas speaks for itself, having collected medals at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, as well as the 2022-23 Nations League.

However, Zlatko Dalic's side have more than one point to prove after an abysmal showing at Euro 2024, during which they crashed out in the group stage without a single win to their name; their worst big tournament performance since the 2006 World Cup.

The core of the Chequered Ones' World Cup luminaries may now be ageing, but they almost matched England in terms of impeccable qualification form, dropping just two points in eight games to comfortably top Group L.

Dalic's men did not flourish in every pre-tournament friendly either, though, as losses to Brazil and Belgium preceded a narrow 2-1 triumph over Slovenia, courtesy of a 90th-minute Mario Pasalic strike.

Then again, a late goal gave Croatia arguably the most joyous evening in their footballing history, as Mario Mandzukic's 109th-minute semi-final winner in 2018 sent the Chequered Ones to the championship match at England's expense.

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Team News

© Iconsport / diebilderwelt

While Tuchel is not working with any severe concerns ahead of game one, a big question mark is hanging over the head of Arsenal wing wizard Bukayo Saka, who is reportedly struggling to prove his fitness in time.

Gunners teammate Noni Madueke could therefore be given the nod on the right-hand side of England's attack, which is also expected to feature future Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon at the expense of former Blaugrana winger Marcus Rashford.

Tuchel is also expected to side with Jude Bellingham over Morgan Rogers in the number 10 slot, but it is anybody's guess as to whether Ezri Konsa, John Stones and/or Marc Guehi shield Jordan Pickford.

Meanwhile, Croatia arrive in Arlington with all of their options available, including the evergreen Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic, who amassed 26 goals and assists combined for PSV Eindhoven last season.

Hoffenheim legend Andrej Kramaric registered just three fewer involvements in 2025-26, but local reports have suggested that Dallas striker Petar Musa - who has 12 goals in 13 MLS games in 2026 - could be given the nod in the number nine role instead.

Subject of a failed £30m bid from Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur starlet Luka Vuskovic will comprise part of a back three with Josko Gvardiol - still the most expensive defender of all time.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; James, Stones, Konsa, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Stanisic, Modric, Kovacic, Perisic; Sucic, Baturina; Musa

We say: England 2-1 Croatia

While the most famous result in this head-to-head went Croatia's way, England have since gone unbeaten in three against the Chequered Ones, who come into the World Cup with a dissatisfactory defensive record.

Dalic's men have conceded in each of their last six matches - shipping 10 goals in total - so even though it may not be pretty, an opening Three Lions triumph is surely on the cards.

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