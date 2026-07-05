Mexico vs. England: Why El Tri's Estadio Azteca unbeaten record is a myth Three Lions must not fear in World Cup round of 16

By Anthony Nolan | 05 Jul 2026 06:29

England are set to take on World Cup 2026 co-hosts Mexico in the round of 16 during the early hours of Monday morning, and fans have been fearing the worst after learning the legend of Estadio Azteca.

However, while El Tri's record at this summer's tournament has been commendable, one of the most frightening facts about the ground is built on a myth.

Javier Aguirre's side are unbeaten in 26 matches at the Azteca, a run that goes all the way back to a 2-1 defeat in September 2013 against Honduras in a World Cup qualifier.

That streak of results sounds exceptional on paper, but the reality is that Thomas Tuchel's England will be by far the strongest opponent that Mexico have faced at their home stadium in the 13 years since their last defeat.

Here, Sports Mole busts the myth about Mexico's 26-game unbeaten record at Estadio Azteca ahead of their round of 16 showdown with England.

Which teams have Mexico played at Estadio Azteca since their last defeat?

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Wu Wei

Since their loss against Ecuador in 2013, Mexico have locked horns with Panama and Honduras four times each, the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica and El Salvador twice apiece, as well as New Zealand, Israel, Scotland, Guatemala and Portugal at Estadio Azteca.

El Tri also faced South Africa and Czech Republic at the ground in the World Cup group stage this summer, and Ecuador in the round of 32.

The famed 26-match unbeaten streak include 19 wins and seven draws, with the stalemates generally coming against the stronger opponents across that stretch - twice with the USA, once with Canada and a 0-0 with Portugal accompanying draws with Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica.

With that in mind, England will represent the toughest nation that Mexico have welcomed to the Azteca since Brazil visited in the 2003 edition of the Gold Cup.

Mexico's Estadio Azteca unbeaten record ranked by fixture difficulty

© Imago / IMAGO / Xinhua

26. Mexico 3-0 Guatemala (Sep 30, 2020) | Friendly

Hovering around 100th in the FIFA rankings, Guatemala travelled to the Azteca for a friendly in September 2020, a game that was settled in the first half thanks to goals from Mexico's Henry Marton, Orbelin Pineda and Sebastian Cordova.

25. Mexico 3-0 Israel (May 28, 2014) | Friendly

Under the guidance of manager Miguel Herrera, El Tri were able to get the better of Israel in a May 2014 friendly courtesy of a brace from Miguel Layun and a late sealer by Marco Fabian.

24. Mexico 1-0 Scotland (Jun 3, 2018) | Friendly

A strike from Giovanni dos Santos was enough for Mexico to beat Scotland in this warmup friendly ahead of the 2018 World Cup, where they went out in the round of 16.

23. Mexico 3-0 v El Salvador (Nov 13, 2015) | 2018 WCQ 4th Round

On their way to qualifying for World Cup 2018, head coach Juan Carlos Osorio oversaw a 3-0 triumph against El Salvador, during which Andres Guardado set the tone with a seventh-minute opener, before Hector Herrera and Carlos Vela took the game away from La Selecta.

22. Mexico 2-0 v El Salvador (Mar 30, 2022) | 2022 WCQ

Another victory over El Salvador helped Mexico en route to the Qatar World Cup.

In their March 2022 meeting, Uriel Antuna opened the scoring early once again, and striker Raul Jimenez netted a penalty to settle the contest late in the first half.

21. Mexico 2-1 v Panama (Oct 11, 2013) | 2014 WCQ

An enormous crowd of more than 90,000 fans watched on as Mexico earned a hard-fought World Cup qualifying win over Panama in October 2013.

El Tri led for more than 40 minutes after Oribe Peralta broke the deadlock, but Luis Tejada's equaliser set up a tense finish that Jimenez shut down with an 87th-minute winner.

© Imago / Newscom World

20. Mexico 1-0 Panama (Sep 1, 2017) | 2018 WCQ

Mexico bolstered their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign on a simple evening that saw winger Hirving Lozano score the only goal in a 1-0 win over Panama.

19. Mexico 3-1 Panama (Oct 15, 2019) | 2019-20 Nations League

The Canal Men headed to Estadio Azteca once again in October 2019 for a Nations League A Group B clash.

With the score level at 1-1, a late push from Mexico led to Jose Macias hitting the back of the net and Rodolfo Pizarro finishing the game off with a 90th-minute third in a 3-1 triumph.

18. Mexico 1-0 Panama (Feb 2, 2022) | 2022 WCQ

A close World Cup qualifier played out in February 2022, though Jimenez was on hand to convert an 80th-minute penalty and secure the win.

17. Mexico 3-0 Honduras (Jun 8, 2017) | 2018 WCQ

Honduras headed to the Azteca in June 2017 for a World Cup qualifier, and were comprehensively beaten 3-0 thanks to first-half goal from Oswaldo Alanis and two in three second-half minutes via Lozano and Jimenez.

16. Mexico 3-0 Honduras (Oct 10, 2021) | 2022 WCQ

Gerardo Martino's Mexico repeated the 3-0 result four years later in their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup, Lozano on the scoresheet once again after earlier efforts from Cordova and Rogelio Funes Mori.

© Imago / Newscom, GDA

15. Mexico 2-2 Jamaica (Mar 26, 2023) | 2022-23 Nations League

Under the guidance of then-manager Heimir Hallgrimsson - the current Republic of Ireland boss - Jamaica made a dream start as Bobby Decordova-Reid scored with just seven minutes on the clock.

Orbelin Pineda levelled the game 10 minutes later, and an own goal from Edson Alvarez put the Caribbean side back in front, before a Lozano penalty ended a dramatic first half 2-2.

14. Mexico 2-1 Jamaica (Sep 2, 2021) | 2022 WCQ

Played behind closed doors, this World Cup qualifier saw Mexico pushed hard by Jamaica, though Shamar Nicholson's equaliser was rendered a mere consolation when Henry Martin found an 89th-minute winner.

13. Mexico 0-0 Honduras (Sep 6, 2016) | 2018 WCQ 4th Round

In September 2016, Osorio's Mexico were frustrated by Honduras, who produced a spirited performance to hold his side to a goalless draw at the Azteca.

12. Mexico 2-0 Honduras (Nov 21, 2023) | Nations League QF (2nd leg)

Honduras had a 2-0 lead from the first leg of this Nations League quarter-final, and though Luis Chavez got one back for Mexico in the opening half, it seemed that El Tri would be eliminated.

However, captain Edson Alvarez scored an equaliser in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time, before the hosts went on to win 4-2 on penalties in a dramatic night at Estadio Azteca.

11. Mexico 2-0 Costa Rica (Mar 24, 2017) | 2018 WCQ

Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez scored the opener in this World Cup qualifier, before Nestor Araujo confirmed the win just before half time.

© Imago / ImagenShop

10. Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica (Jan 30, 2022) | 2022 WCQ

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas was on hand as Costa Rica held Mexico at bay to secure a goalless draw at the Azteca in World Cup qualifying, though El Tri still managed to reach the 2022 finals.

9. Mexico 5-1 New Zealand (Nov 13, 2013) | 2014 WCQ OFC Playoff

Almost 100,000 fans packed into the Azteca to watch Mexico's World Cup qualifying playoff against New Zealand, and they were treated to a spectacle as Miguel Herrera's men ran out 5-1 winners.

Paul Aguilar opened the scoring and Jimenez followed that up before half time, with Oribe Peralta notching a second period brace before El Tri icon Rafael Marquez netted his team's fifth.

8. Mexico 2-0 Canada (Mar 29, 2016) | 2018 WCQ 4th Round

Canada were unable to respond after a 17th-minute penalty from Guardado and a 45th-minute closer from Jesus Corona in March 2016.

7. Mexico 2-0 South Africa (Jun 11, 2026) | 2026 WC Group Stage

Exactly 16 years to the day that the sides met in the opener to the 2010 World Cup, Mexico kicked off World Cup 2026 against South Africa at Estadio Azteca.

Julian Quinones scored the inaugural goal of the tournament within the first 10 minutes of the contest, which also saw striker Jimenez bag his first World Cup goal - not to mention the three red cards.

6. Czech Republic 0-3 Mexico (Jun 24, 2026) | 2026 WC Group Stage

World Cup co-hosts Mexico finished top of Group A with a commanding 3-0 victory over Czech Republic.

Aguirre's side scored three times in the second half to secure maximum points, ending the group stage without conceding a single goal.

© Iconsport / Felipe Mondino / Sipa USA

5. Mexico 0-0 Portugal (Mar 28, 2026) | Friendly

In the months leading up to World Cup 2026, Mexico welcomed Portugal to the Azteca for a preparatory friendly, and though the game ended goalless, more than 84,000 supporters filled the ground.

4. Mexico 1-1 Canada (Oct 7, 2021) | 2022 WCQ

Martino's Mexico took the lead courtesy of Jorge Sanchez, but an equaliser from Canada's Jonathan Osorio was enough to deny El Tri the win.

3. Mexico 1-1 USA (Jun 11, 2017) | 2018 WCQ

Some of El Tri's toughest home games in modern memory have been against the USA, and their World Cup qualifier in June 2017 saw Michael Bradley open the scoring for the Stars and Stripes, though Carlos Vela was able to bag an equaliser.

2. Mexico 0-0 USA (Mar 24, 2022) | 2022 WCQ

Gregg Berhalter's USA held Martino's Mexico to a goalless draw at the Azteca in March 2022, denying El Tri success in yet another World Cup qualifier.

1. Mexico 2-0 Ecuador (Jun 30, 2026) | 2026 WC Round of 32

Ecuador - ranked 23rd by FIFA - arrived at the World Cup with a reputation as one of the strongest defensive nations around, but Mexico swarmed them early in the game, spurred on by the electric atmosphere inside Estadio Azteca.

Quinones fired a brilliant strike beyond Hernan Galindez on the 22-minute mark, before Jimenez added a second around half an hour into the contest.