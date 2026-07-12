Transfer news and rumours today: Everton 'enquiry' for Juventus star, Hull's midfield target, Aston Villa scout winger

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Jul 2026 07:15

Everton have enquired about Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz but face competition from Bournemouth, the latest report has claimed.

The Toffees will hope that they can avoid battling at the bottom of the table for a second consecutive season, though it would be understandable if fans had ambitions of Europe.

Nine English teams will play European football next, and it would have been frustrating to supporters to see the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace secure places in UEFA competitions.

Boss David Moyes could look to strengthen his midfield, especially after Idrissa Gana Gueye was released from the club.

Italian outfit Calciomercato claim that both Everton and Bournemouth have made enquiries for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, who played for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in the 2025-26 season on loan.

© Imago / Sportimage

Hull City transfer news: Next midfield target?

Hull City are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe (Eric Ebimbe), the latest report has revealed.

With the World Cup fast approaching its end, attention will soon turn back to domestic football, with the Premier League set to start again next month.

The relegation battle at the bottom went down to the wire in 2025-26, and newly-promoted Hull will hope that they can at least be in contention for survival on the final day.

The Tigers will need to significantly strengthen in all departments if they are to avoid the drop, particularly in the middle of the pitch.

Sky Sports News report that Hull are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, though they also have other options on their radar.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Aston Villa transfer news: World Cup winger on the radar?

Aston Villa are reported to have scouted Mexico winger Julian Quinones and have made serious enquiries for him.

Lions boss Unai Emery will have ambitions of pushing further up the table ahead of the approaching Premier League season.

After finishing fourth, while also winning the Europa League trophy, the head coach has every reason to be optimistic that he can guide the club to another successful campaign.

It would not be surprising if Villa were paying close attention to the World Cup when looking for potential signings this summer given the vast array of talent on display.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims that Villa are giving serious consideration to signing Mexico winger Julian Quinones, who scored four goals at the World Cup, as well as 33 goals in 31 league appearances for Al-Qadsiah last season in the Saudi Pro League.